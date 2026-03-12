Most logical Broncos first-round targets as disappointing free agency rolls on

The Denver Broncos, at this point in time, likely won't be able to drastically improve the roster, as the main chunk of free agency is already over, and the legitimate difference-makers and long-term solutions are off the market.

Denver could still bolster a position here and there, but the major fun is over, and it's not something the Broncos wanted to invest in. If nothing else, this team has done rather well in the NFL Draft and could bring forth a great class in 2026.

In fact, after free agency, these Round 1 targets would make a lot of sense for the Broncos.

The Denver Broncos have some obvious first-round NFL Draft fits

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Given that the Broncos took a massive step backwards at inside linebacker, CJ Allen in Round 1 one is still an obvious fit, and he would have even been an easy fit had the Broncos made a splash at the position. This team clearly did not want to pay up for Devin Lloyd and did not care to keep Dre Greenlaw around and give him another chance.

Running it back with Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad is a bad idea, but they can at least set the groundwork for a long-term solution by taking Allen at pick 30. He's one of the more intelligent players in the NFL Draft, and it's really easy to see his skillset translating into the NFL as a future starter.

Allen racked up over 40 games of collegiate experience in just three years and finished with 205 total tackles in his career. He also had eight tackles for loss in 2025 and is one of the best linebackers in a flat-out loaded class.

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Lance Zierlein's overview of Denzel Boston is flat-out encouraging, and it paints a picture of a player who the Broncos should take a chance on:



"Two-year starter with elite ball skills that should supersede athletic/speed limitations. A Puka Nacua comparison might feel strong, but like Nacua, Boston enters the draft with speed/separation concerns and outstanding competitive toughness. Boston gets off the line with good burst and maintains his top speed throughout the route. He could have issues beating press, but releases can also be schemed. He’s very skilled when it comes to winning jump balls and contested throws. Boston also knows how to win in the red zone. Acclimating to NFL competition could take a year, but Boston has the makeup to become a productive possession target with above-average red-zone value."

A Puka Nacua similarity raises some eyebrows here. The big-bodied Boston is 6-4 and about 215 pounds, so he has the size to be a mismatch against most, if not all defensive backs, and he does play up to his size, which is great.

Denver clearly isn't wanting to invest crazy free agency resources into the position, but they have a trio of young players in Marvin Mims Jr, Pat Bryant, and Troy Franklin. If all three even take a small step forward in 2026, the Broncos could have something special brewing, but Boston's WR1 profile would really infuse this receiver room with a ton of talent.

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Blake Miller has 54 career starts in college, is 6-7, and has arms over 34 inches long. This is as clear-as-day future starting right tackle in the NFL. For reference, Broncos right tackle Mike McGlinchey, during his NFL Draft cycle, measured in at 6-8 with 34 inch arms. Miller is actually a bit bigger than McGlinchey and is someone the Broncos could take to be a long-term fixture along the offensive line.

Yes, the starting five is settled for 2026, but the Broncos can easily get out of McGlinchey's contract next offseason, and if they are confident in Miller as a future option, this could happen. It's not that McGlinchey is a bad player, it's that Denver might be ready for the future and have another financial reason to do so.

The way to keep units of strength a strength year over year is to get ahead of things and be proactive, not reactive. There has to be writing on the wall that McGlinchey could be someone Denver moves on from following 2026, and Miller would be an ideal replacement.