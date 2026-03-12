Vikings may have gifted Broncos with perfect John Franklin-Myers replacement

The Denver Broncos have not yet signed any external NFL Free Agents in 2026, but that should eventually change. One of the team's biggest losses this offseason was veteran defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, who had been one of the most impactful and consistent players on an elite pass rush unit over the last two seasons.

Franklin-Myers got himself a bag in free agency, signing a deal with the Tennessee Titans worth $21 million in average annual value, and setting up the Broncos with a potential fourth-round compensatory pick in 2027.

While the Broncos have in-house options to take over the role JFM played (Eyioma Uwazurike, Sai'vion Jones), it wouldn't be a bad idea for a team that rotates so many defensive linemen to consider adding veteran help. And the Minnesota Vikings may have just cut the perfect solution for the Broncos.

Jonathan Allen could be ideal solution for Broncos to replace John Franklin-Myers

The #Vikings have released DL Jonathan Allen and DL Javon Hargrave. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 11, 2026

The Vikings have made a number of notable players salary cap casualties this offseason, including two important former big-money free agents. Javon Hargrave has already landed on his feet with a contract from the Green Bay Packers, and Jonathan Allen should be close behind.

Allen was once a first-round pick for Washington back in 2017, taken just three picks before the Broncos drafted Garett Bolles.

He's had a really long, productive career, and just played 17 games this past season for the Vikings and defensive coordinator Brian Flores. He finished the 2025 season with 68 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, 15 pressures, and 11 quarterback hits.

He is also still just 31 years old, and could be a solid addition on a short-term deal for a team like the Broncos. And the best part? Because he was cut by the Vikings, he doesn't count against the future compensatory pick formula.

And that does seem to be important to the Broncos, at least this early in free agency where they have literally not signed a single external free agent.

Getting a player like Allen in the mix would help fortify a unit that just lost an incredibly important player, bring another veteran presence, and raise the floor and ceiling of a group that has helped set a franchise record in sacks for two straight seasons.

The Broncos are going to bank on progression from players like Eyioma Uwazurike and 2025 third-round pick Sai'vion Jones, so there's no guarantee that they will look to the outside for help or even depth. But it might not be a bad idea to kick the tires on a player like Allen for a short-term deal, especially when it doesn't factor into the comp pick formula.