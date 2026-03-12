Broncos can redeem poor free agency period with these two key signings

The Denver Broncos have not gotten in on the fun in free agency and still, to this point, have not signed an external free agent. They are fully embracing the 'run it back' mentality, even if it's the wrong thing to do at the moment.

There are still a ton of good players out there, though, and the Broncos could simply be waiting for price tags to drop a bit, which is not a bad idea, but this team has missed out on a ton of chances to upgrade the roster, so they have left a lot of meat on the bone.

However, Denver can redeem itself in free agency with these two easy signings.

The Denver Broncos have some time to redeem themselves in free agency

Cam Jordan, DE

Cam Jordan is a free agent and has spent his entire career with the New Orleans Saints, which began back in 2011. The obvious connection to Sean Payton makes Jordan a logical fit at the vacant defensive end spot.

John Franklin-Myers signed with the Tennessee Titans, and even though Jordan is approaching his age-37 season, he's still a very good player. Jordan has missed just two games across his 15-year career, and in 2025, he finished with 10.5 sacks, 47 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 15 quarterback hits.

It's honestly insane that Jordan has been this good for so long. He notched his ninth year of at least 15 quarterback hits and seventh season with double-digit sacks. If the Broncos do want to keep this defense among the league's best, they'll throw Jordan a legitimate one-year contract, and it's not crazy to think that Jordan would end up being a better player for a year than Franklin-Myers was for the Broncos.

Nick Chubb, RB

How about one year of Nick Chubb? If the Broncos are wanting to add another running back, which would be a wise idea, bringing in the veteran Chubb for a year as an RB3 option would be a fun, legitimate solution. Chubb obviously isn't the player he once was, but he very quietly had a strong season for the Houston Texans in 2025, running for 506 yards and three touchdowns.

He averaged a respectable 4.1 yards per carry in rotational duties with Woody Marks, and he did this behind a bad Texans offensive line. Chubb also played in 15 games, so he was able to stay on the field.

When J.K. Dobbins went down with his foot injury in 2025, the Broncos turned to RJ Harvey, and it became clear that Harvey just was not ready for that kind of role, and Harvey might not be that kind of player. In the event that Dobbins does get hurt again, wouldn't it feel a lot more secure in the backfield with both Chubb and Harvey splitting carries?

There is always the 2026 NFL Draft as an option to add another running back to the mix, but the class is not that great, and Chubb is at least a known commodity. Adding Jordan and Chubb would be roster-improving additions for the Broncos.