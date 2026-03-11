Broncos betting on internal offensive options as free agency passes quietly

The Denver Broncos have not added any wide receivers of note so far in free agency, and seem poised to run their group from last year back. There's still time for the Broncos to add secondary pieces to their receiving core, but adding a legitimate top piece seems to be out of the question for now. It places a ton of pressure on their existing group, with an emphasis on two names specifically.

The Broncos have a solid duo of young wide receivers, so banking on increased production isn't exactly a crazy idea. Troy Franklin went from being on the roster bubble to a legitimate piece in fairly quick order last year, and Pat Bryant looked legitimately good when featured. Injuries dragged down the end of his season, but the trust from the Broncos is clearly there.

In the backfield, the Broncos appear set to run back their same trio from last year, including UCF product RJ Harvey. Much like Franklin and Bryant, Harvey flashed more than a few times during his rookie campaign, but struggled to keep anything consistent going. The Broncos are expecting offensive growth from their youth this fall, but blind faith in their development could come back to bite them before the season is over.

Broncos must be careful in banking on increased production from young offensive pieces

Expecting offensive players to continue to grow and improve feels fairly normal and is a rational thing to believe from day two draft selections, but the Broncos need to be sure that their progression isn't their only hope. Bryant struggled to stay on the field last year, while Franklin dealt with drop problems and Harvey struggled with a larger workload. These three have plenty of issues to continue to work on.

The main cause for concern, however, is that if they don't progress and further develop, the Broncos are in deep trouble. The Broncos have said multiple times that their margin for error was minimal last year, but have done nothing so far to address that. If they once again bank on the young trio, their margin for error hasn't changed at all.

The Broncos can still add players through the draft, but the major concern is that their offense seems to be predicated on two veterans and a handful of players with less than three years of experience. Denver needs to find more stability, but so far, it has found nothing in free agency. The clock is ticking, and players are flying off the board, but none have landed in Denver.