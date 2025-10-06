Key Broncos playmaker on the cusp of a major breakout against Jets in London

The Broncos stunned the Eagles on Sunday with a major comeback win, and it would not have been possible without the play of their offensive unit down the stretch. Bo Nix was on fire throughout the entire fourth quarter and was able to notch the game-tying touchdown, followed by delivering a strike to Troy Franklin on a two-point play to put Denver ahead.

Through Denver's mini-winning streak, the Broncos' offense has closed both games incredibly strong and has totaled 25 unanswered points in the 4th quarter. Much of this can be reasonably attributed to the regular stars of the offense, such as Bo Nix, Courtland Sutton, and JK Dobbins, but the Broncos' offense has seen the emergence of one key piece in the past two games. Specifically in the second half, this "Joker" has made his presence felt.

Evan Engram scored the game-tying touchdown on Sunday afternoon, his first of the season and first as a Bronco. The former Jaguar hasn't quite lived up to the expectations set forward for him so far, but a major score in an important moment could be enough to get his season back on the right track. If Engram continues on this path, he could become a significant piece to Sean Payton's puzzle very quickly.

Evan Engram is primed for a breakout game in Denver's London battle with the Jets

After two straight strong second halves, Evan Engram is primed for a breakout performance on Sunday morning in London. Over the past two games, Engram has 62 receiving yards on eight receptions, a score, and a whopping 13 targets. The Broncos are making it incredibly obvious that they feel the need to get Engram involved in their passing game, and there might be no better game to do that than against the Jets.

It's important to note that the Jets' defense is awful. Through five games, they have not recorded a takeaway, are among the worst ten defenses in total yards allowed, and have allowed an absurd 31.4 points per game so far. Simply put, teams are having their way with the Jets' defense, and they aren't doing much to stop it. Denver will be able to do most anything they want on Sunday, so establishing a strong game for Engram would be a great idea.

Denver might be without guard Ben Powers next week, which could place further emphasis on getting the ball out quicker. Engram could become a major piece of their passing attack over the middle of the field with quick hits, and his ability to create yards after contact could lead to a huge game. Additionally, there is always the chance that the game gets out of hand quickly. If it does, the Broncos could focus on getting Engram more touches and more plays, helping him put together solid numbers and get a better feel for their game. Look for a big day from Evan Engram in London.