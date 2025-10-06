Courtland Sutton is proving the Broncos right through first five weeks of 2025

Courtland Sutton turns 30 years old this month, but he's actually getting better and proving the Denver Broncos right through the first five games. Sutton has been a fine player for the Broncos for quite some time. He's never really established himself as a consistent WR1 in this league, but he absolutely has his moments.

The main issues that I believe people have with Sutton is that he'll have some pretty easy drops and proceed to make the most ridiculous catches the next play. It also seems like he'll disappear from time to time, but through the first five games of 2025, the Broncos second-round pick all the way back in 2018 has been sensational.

In fact, he's on pace for the best season of his NFL career and is consistently making huge plays for the Broncos. Sutton caught eight of his 10 targets for 99 yards in the team's Week 5 win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Courtland Sutton is on pace for the best season of his career through the first five games

Thus far, Courtland Sutton has produced the following for Denver:



26 receptions

365 yards

3 touchdowns

This comes out to 73 yards per game, and he's also catching what would be a career-high 70.3% of his targets. If Sutton were to keep this pace up for a full 17 games, he'd produce the following:



88 receptions

1,241 yards

10 touchdowns

This would be a career-best season after having a great year last year catching 81 passes for 1,081 yards and eight scores. Courtland Sutton has caught 21 touchdown passes since the start of the 2023 NFL Season, and this comes after catching just 14 total from 2018-2022. It is actually worth wondering if Sutton has been a legitimate no.1 WR for most of his career, but that he hasn't had a consistent QB to feed him the ball.

The veteran WR also has a 106.2 passer rating when targeted, which would end up being the second-highest total of his career as well. The final thing I'll note here is that Sutton had a prolific game primarily liniing up against Quinyon Mitchell, one of the best CBs in the NFL who simply got overwhelmed by the Broncos' best WR in Week 5.