4 winners (and 1 loser) from Broncos' statement Week 5 win vs. Eagles

The Denver Broncos went into Philadelphia on Sunday, and frankly, it wasn't looking good for the majority of the first three quarters of the game. The Broncos trailed 17-3 before ripping off 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter for a shocking statement win against the reigning Super Bowl champions.

As unexpected as the outcome of the game was given the way things started, the Broncos are now 3-2 on the season and have a chance to string together something special throughout the rest of the month of October. This win against the Eagles felt like vindication after the losses to the Colts and Chargers a few weeks back.

Who were the biggest winners for the Broncos in their upset win over the Eagles? Who was the one unfortunate "loser" from the game? Let's take a look at some of the key players from the game.

Courtland Sutton tops biggest Broncos winners from Week 5 win vs. Eagles

Broncos winner: Courtland Sutton, WR

What we have seen so far this season from Courtland Sutton is nothing short of remarkable. For the past couple of seasons, Sutton has been steadily improving for the Broncos, but it feels like it's been rather "quiet" and somewhat inconsistent at times.

The discussion about Sutton being a WR1 has been more of a debate about whether he's a true WR1 in today's NFL or if he's a high-end WR2. The additions the Broncos have made this offseason, combined with the progression of Bo Nix, are just a couple of factors that have possibly led to Sutton taking another step forward in his game despite being on his third contract with the team.

Like fine wine, Sutton is getting better with age. He had a phenomenal performance going up against one of the best cornerbacks in the game, Quinyon Mitchell, who has hardly given up anything this season. Sutton had eight receptions for 99 yards on 10 targets and made some huge plays in the clutch.

Broncos winner: Nik Bonitto, EDGE

What more can be said at this point about Nik Bonitto? Bonitto is flat-out the best pass rusher in the NFL right now, and is dominating no matter who he's facing out there. The fact that he's gone out and put up numbers against the likes of Jordan Mailata and Joe Alt is indicative of the new level Bonitto has reached in 2025.

Against the Eagles, Bonitto had 3 QB hits and 2.5 sacks, one he shared with defensive tackle Zach Allen (who also played great against the Eagles). Bonitto has more sacks than any other player since the start of the 2024 season, and is on his way to potentially winning the Defensive Player of the Year award if he keeps this up.

Broncos loser: Riley Moss, CB

Sadly, we do have to talk about some of the negatives from this game. Cornerback Riley Moss had a tough outing against the Cincinnati Bengals early on, and has had some tough moments again this season after the debacle that was the Tee Higgins game in 2024.

Against the Eagles, Moss was bordering on a liability. He gave up a huge play to Devonta Smith on 3rd-and-17, an absolutely unacceptable 50-yard bomb with an embarrassing amount of separation from Smith. Moss also had a pass interference penalty in this game and continues to be picked on. He also gave up another big play later in the game that was wiped out by a penalty on the Eagles' offense.

Moss has to get it together quickly. He's going to have to start making some plays on the ball and getting himself into better position, or there will be cries for rookie Jahdae Barron to get a chance.

Broncos winner: Evan Engram, TE

It wasn't much on the stat sheet, but two of the three catches Evan Engram had in the Broncos' win against the Eagles were monumental plays. This is the reason the Broncos signed Engram in free agency.

After a halftime "conversation" with Sean Payton, Engram came out in the second half and had a couple of outstanding plays, a big catch on a tight-window throw from Bo Nix as well as a touchdown when the Broncos were trailing 17-10.

His first TD as a Bronco couldn't have come at a better time. Engram now has something he can legitimately build on and a huge boost of confidence after a rough first month with his new team.

Broncos winner: Bo Nix, QB

It seems like fans expect perfection week in and week out, touchdowns on every single drive, and 100 percent accuracy. The reality of the NFL is, well, not that.

The Broncos have a stud at the quarterback position and Bo Nix delivered when it mattered most in this game. We would all love to see more offensive efficiency over the course of the game, but for Nix to come through the way he did on the road, not turning the ball over a single time, and making clutch throws on the two touchdown drives late?

It's exactly what we've all wanted to see from Nix in these tight games.