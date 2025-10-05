Courtland Sutton said what every Broncos fan already knew about Bo Nix

Many have questioned the Denver Broncos' decision to make quarterback Bo Nix the face of the franchise ever since he was the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Nix was labeled a reach by many pundits. He was called a bust by the fan base after his first two games of the season. He's been questioned time and time again by fans and media alike, but one thing nobody can ever really question is Nix's work ethic.

Sean Payton talked about it in the pre-draft process when Nix didn't have anything non-football related in his backpack during a pre-draft workout with the team. The guy is laser-focused on football, and his teammates feel that. Star receiver Courtland Sutton said what every Broncos fan already knew about Nix, and that he wasn't surprised by the team's epic comeback against the Eagles on Sunday.

Courtland Sutton not surprised by Bo Nix's poise in huge Broncos win vs. Eagles

Courtland Sutton wasn’t surprised by Bo Nix’s comeback but: "It was really cool to be part of” pic.twitter.com/72SmOnFJFb — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 5, 2025

"To watch him go into the mindset of 'How do I get better? What do I need to do to get better?' for himself and for us, it ultimately it motivates everyone around him... I tell him all the time, 'bro, you're not doing this by yourself.'"To be able to have your leader to be somebody that's driven as he is, and as detailed and passionate as he is, ultimately it brings everyone else along with him."



- Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

Everyone on this Denver Broncos team believes in Bo Nix. You saw it on the face of cornerback Pat Surtain II after the Broncos' decision to go for two when they scored a touchdown on a drive where they were down by seven points.

And in this game, we finally saw what Sutton is talking about: Bo Nix isn't alone.

That wasn't the story most of last season. Nix, at one point, was jokingly considered QB1, RB1, and WR1 for the Broncos (after his catch against the Ravens). The Broncos clearly struggled to support their guy, but that wasn't the case in this win against the Eagles.

When Nix put the ball in a spot, his guys went and made plays. Well, at least the ones that mattered the most.

Most of all, Courtland Sutton. For all of Sutton's issues through the years, it's abundantly clear that he's taken his game to another level this season overall.

The win for the Broncos on the road against the Eagles was more than just Bo Nix, but there's no question that it was a signature moment for the young quarterback and his teammates clearly have his back.