Broncos have the NFL's best-kept secret that really shouldn't be

For years, the Denver Broncos have searched high and low for the next great edge rusher post-Von Miller. While the national spotlight often overlooks him, whether it is due to the market or other outlying circumstances, Nik Bonitto is quietly making his case as not just one of Denver’s defensive cornerstones, but one of the most productive and disruptive pass rushers in all of football.

Through the first five weeks of the campaign, Bonitto has been nothing short of a player who looks like he wants to keep the DPOY award in the Rocky Mountains, following teammate Pat Surtain.

He’s piled up eight sacks and 27 total pressures through five weeks, putting him among the league leaders in both categories. More importantly, his production has come in bunches, changing games and reminding Broncos fans of the havoc that used to define Miller’s prime years.

Broncos EDGE Nik Bonitto ascending into DPOY conversation quickly

Week 5 saw Bonitto etch his name into Denver's history books.

With 2.5 sacks against one of the best fronts in football, it's a performance that gave him three straight games with multiple sacks, making him the first Bronco to achieve the feat since Miller did it in 2014.

Any time a player’s name is mentioned alongside the former all-world defender in Miller, it’s a sign of major positives.

What’s more impressive is the consistency stretching back to last season. With his Week 5 performance, Bonitto now has 20.5 sacks since the start of 2024 -- more than any player in the NFL over that span, per Next Gen Stats.

That level of sustained production is what turns a hot streak into a defining narrative. Bonitto isn’t just getting home against overmatched tackles or benefiting from scheme; he’s winning with burst, bend, and relentless energy against some of the best linemen in football.

Part of what makes Bonitto so difficult to handle is his explosiveness off the snap. His first step forces offensive tackles to overset, and his ability to dip and flatten around the arc gives him a rare pass-rushing profile.

He’s added more strength to his game since entering the league out of Oklahoma in 2022, allowing him to counter with inside moves and bull rushes when opponents try to cheat outside. That balance has made him a nightmare for any pass blocker who thinks they’ve figured him out.

In totality, the Broncos defense as a whole has benefited.

Bonitto’s pressure forces quarterbacks off their spots and speeds up their decision-making, allowing Denver’s secondary to capitalize on rushed throws. And he’s not just producing gaudy numbers; he’s tilting the field in a way that dictates how opponents approach game plans.

Double-teams, chips, and protection slides are increasingly coming his way, and that attention is opening lanes for the rest of the front seven.

Despite all this, Bonitto still doesn’t receive the national recognition of some of the league’s bigger-name edge rushers. Part of that is due to Denver’s market, but make no mistake -- his play has been every bit as impactful as the pass-rushers that are household names.

The “best kept secret” label won’t last much longer.

Numbers this dominant demand attention, and milestones like surpassing Miller’s streak only amplify the spotlight. If Bonitto keeps up his current pace, not only will the league take further notice -- he’ll force himself atop the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year.