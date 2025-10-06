Nik Bonitto has the perfect social media reaction after Broncos Week 5 win

The Denver Broncos scored 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter of their Week 5 win, and Nik Bonitto had the perfect reaction after the game. It was trending toward being a massive blowout for the Denver Broncos, and they were staring down a brutal 2-3 start to the season.

After losing two games in a row in Weeks 2 and 3 and last-second field goals, the Broncos responded nicely with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4, but it did feel like many were expecting Denver to lose this game. Somehow, someway, Denver clawed their way back and scored 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Two touchdown drives finished off by JK Dobbins and Evan Engram, a two point conversion from Troy Franklin, and a late field goal from Wil Lutz put Denver up by four points. The defense truly settled in, and the offense got going at the perfect time. Nik Bonitto took to social media to celebrate the win with a hilarious meme.

Nik Bonitto and the Denver Broncos 'locked in' during their fourth quarter comeback

The Broncos got serious in the fourth quarter. We may not every know how the game pivoted like it did, but Denver felt their backs against the wall and clawed their way back into the mix:

Bonitto himself had one of the best games of his career, and through just five games here in 2025, he's on pace for the following:



24 sacks

24 tackles for loss

48 QB hits

This would almost certainly be another Defensive Player of the Year award for the Denver Broncos, which would be an unprecedented two in a row, as Patrick Surtain II took home the award in the 2024 NFL Season. Denver is again fielding the best pass rush in the NFL, and the defense has really settled in over the past few weeks.

It looked sketchy at first, but Denver found a way, and that's all that matters.