Broncos surprisingly sign former Packers draft pick right after Eagles win

Shortly after the Denver Broncos beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5, a rather surprising transaction was announced.

According to multiple reports, the Broncos signed former Green Bay Packers 7th-round pick and wide receiver Samori Toure to the practice squad.

Now why would they do that...

Free agent wide receiver Samori Toure is signing with the Broncos, per source. pic.twitter.com/2sN36iwacP — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 6, 2025

Just before the Broncos took on the Eagles, they actually placed backup tight end Lucas Krull on injured reserve. Krull was not playing a big role in the offense anyway, but unfortunately ended up suffering a broken foot in practice.

That injury resulted in the Broncos signing linebacker Garrett Wallow to the 53-man roster to take Krull's place, leaving an open spot on the practice squad. And that's where the speedy Toure will slot in.

Toure was a 7th-round pick out of Nebraska by the Packers back in the 2022 NFL Draft, and was part of a loaded group of young receivers for that Green Bay roster for a time. He caught five passes, including a touchdown, during that rookie season, but hasn't been able to do much since then.

The Broncos actually worked Toure out back on September 2, so this move has been something they've obviously been thinking about for quite some time. It's possible that Toure was just biding his time and waiting to see if a 53-man roster spot would open up, but the Broncos' offer became too tempting to pass up.

For the time being, this move just represents some decent (and experienced) depth for the Broncos at the wide receiver position. After the preseason, the Broncos somewhat surprisingly didn't keep any of the undrafted rookie receivers they brought in for the offseason program. They also traded away young receiver Devaughn Vele to the New Orleans Saints, but they did keep a few guys on the practice squad, anyway.

Namely, the Broncos kept Michael Bandy, AT Perry, and brought in Thayer Thomas, formerly of the Minnesota Vikings. Toure makes it four receivers on the practice squad for the time being, so is it possible that someone's getting called up before the Week 6 matchup against the Jets?

At this point, there are no wide receiver injuries that anyone knows of and the Broncos have been using all of their guys, so this is just a dart throw on a talented player, but an intriguing one, to say the least.