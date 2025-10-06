Broncos did something no team in the NFL has done since 2018 in win over Eagles

The Denver Broncos achieved something many considered impossible going into Week 5: defeating the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. They did it by a 21-17 score. They began the game leading 3-0, then the Eagles scored 17 points, and Denver responded with 18 unanswered points to secure the win.

Denver started slowly on both sides of the ball, despite scoring first. Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith was cooking, and following the Wil Lutz field goal, they had five straight punts. Not only with punts, they had lots of penalties, specifically 12 for 121 yards.

It wasn't until the fourth quarter that the Broncos started to get in rhythm, but they still managed to make some (recent) history.

The Broncos ended an interesting streak with their Week 5 win over the Philadelphia Eagles

It was a rare sort of win for the Broncos today:



The #Broncos are the first team to come back from a 14+ point fourth-quarter deficit against a defending Super Bowl champion since 2018.



Not only did the Denver Broncos beat one of the two remaining undefeated teams in the NFL entering Week 5, the Bills and Eagles, but they did something no team in the league was able to do since 2018. It took 7 years for an NFL team to do what the Broncos did: Beat a defending Super Bowl champion coming from a 14+ point deficit entering the fourth quarter. Not only did Denver do it, but they did it on the road.

Speaking of deficits, the Broncos had a 2-8 win-loss record in one-score games in their last 10 games decided by 7 points or less. They were finally able to win a game of this caliber and against a very difficult opponent. Additionally, entering this game, the Broncos had only won one game out of 113 when trailing by 14 or more points entering the fourth quarter in road games. Denver was able to score 18 unanswered points on Sunday against the Eagles and is over 0.500 for the first time since Week 1.

It is important to remember that Philadelphia defeated the Broncos' AFC West division rival, the Kansas City Chiefs, in Super Bowl LIX by a 40-22 score earlier in the year at the Caesars Super Dome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Besides ending this seven-year streak, the Denver Broncos defeated the Eagles on the road for the first time since 1986; John Elway was the starting quarterback in that game. Denver won 33-7.

With the win over the defending Super Bowl champions, the Broncos moved to a 3-2 win-loss record and are heading to London to face the winless New York Jets. They are tied with the Chargers in first place in the AFC West division. LA has lost two consecutive games (at Giants, vs Commanders), but is ahead of Denver in the tiebreaker due to direct matchup and division record.