Jaylen Waddle trade could end up being future bad news for Broncos fan favorite

The Denver Broncos trading for Jaylen Waddle is a massive move that could continue to shift the AFC in Denver's favor. This team was the best squad in the conference last year, but a disappointing AFC Championship Game without Bo Nix ended the team's season.

Nix did have to 'carry' the Broncos quite a bit during the season, and much of the reason for that was due to some below-average play from his weapons on offense. Denver does have a solid collection of talent even with Waddle not in the picture, but they were all mostly complementary pieces.

That main piece of the puzzle was missing, as Waddle does fit like a glove on offense. The unit should be significantly better in 2026, but there may be a solid chance that a Broncos fan favorite in the wide receiver room could find himself off the team when 2027 rolls around.

The Denver Broncos may have begun to lay the groundwork for a Courtland Sutton departure

Courtland Sutton has been with the Broncos since being drafted back in 2018 and is now on his third contract with the team, as he had recently signed a four-year extension worth $92 million. Sutton is now set to play in his age-31 season, so age has to now be a concern.

Furthermore, Sutton's cap hit is $13.975 million in 2026, which is solid, but in 2027, that number balloons to $28.475 million, which is a massive number for a player of his caliber. With Waddle in the picture, Sutton is clearly going to profile as the WR2 of this team.

It's also important to note that Sutton does not have anymore guaranteed money left on his deal following 2026. As for Waddle, his cap hit in 2027 is just under $27 million, but the Broncos not only just traded for him, but Waddle is only set to turn 28 years old this year, so he's about three years younger than Sutton.

As of now, Over the Cap notes that the Broncos are only set to have about $19 million in cap space in 2027.

Do you see where this is going?

The Broncos are able to financially move on from Sutton's deal in 2027, and with acquiring a better player in Waddle, Denver may be laying the groundwork for this type of transition. Denver may also feel that Pat Bryant, who does have Sutton's skillset, could be ready to step into that role in 2027.

Denver would cut ties, in some fashion, with a receiver who would be entering his age-32 season that year. However, they would still have young players in the room and might feel confident in moving forward without Sutton.

Due to the Waddle acquisition - acquiring a better player, the financial commitment, and a young player potentially being ready to step into his role, the Broncos may have the groundwork in place to move on from Sutton following the 2026 NFL Season.