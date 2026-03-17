Full Jaylen Waddle trade details shows Broncos are all-in on Bo Nix

An NFL-wide free agency lull was revived in a major way — only with a trade, not a signing. The Denver Broncos are reportedly acquiring star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins in a move that may have been foreshadowed.

Well, at long last, Waddle is officially Denver-bound (pending a physical). His arrival has significant ramifications for the Broncos, Dolphins, the AFC and the 2026 campaign at large. However, prying him from a rebuilding Miami squad didn't come cheap.

Denver is sending a considerable haul of assets to Miami in exchange for Waddle, including the No. 30 overall pick in this year's draft. The full details of the swap are as follows, courtesy of ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Full trade details of Broncos-Dolphins' blockbuster Jaylen Waddle swap

Giving up a premium selection and two mid-round choices may feel like a steep price to pay for Waddle. He hasn't cleared 1,000 receiving yards in a season since 2023, nor does his name come to mind when discussing the truly elite pass-catchers. Nevertheless, this is the cost of doing business, especially given the lack of viable alternatives.

Waddle doesn't turn 28 until November, is under contract through 2028 and is one of the fastest players in football. He's showcased the ability to be a top-tier field-stretcher, leading the league yards per reception in 2022 (18.1), but can also operate as a chain-mover. His presence will do wonders for Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and perhaps even make life easier for wideout Courtland Sutton.

Former Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib planted the seeds for a massive addition to land in Denver. Moreover, Waddle himself recently called out the club's current star defensive back, Patrick Surtain II, which feels like playful banter in retrospect. Suddenly, Nix gets a much-needed influx of playmaking talent.

Across 16 games with the Dolphins in 2025, Waddle posted 64 receptions for 910 yards and six touchdowns. The Broncos are evidently betting that a change of scenery will help him return to his early-career form.