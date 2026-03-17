Broncos Super Bowl legend thinks Denver has a major offensive move brewing

The Denver Broncos not doing much of anything in free agency has annoyed many across the fanbase, as some have wondered why the team has yet to sign an external free agent after getting within one game of the Super Bowl in 2025.

It is puzzling, but the front office does clearly think that this team is going to be just fine if they 'run it back' in 2026, obviously still with new additions. At some point, Denver will surely sign an external free agent, but the Broncos are currently the only team in the NFL that has not signed such a player yet.

They have retained almost all of their own free agents, which is a bold move considering that many of them do not move the needle at all, and actually make the needle go in the wrong direction. However, there is always a chance that a major trade happens sometime later this offseason, and a former Broncos legend does seem to think that Denver could be up to something.

Aqib Talib thinks the Denver Broncos are going to have a new, explosive weapon on offense at some point

On Underdog's The Arena: Gridiron, former Broncos Super Bowl legend Aqib Talib is quite confident in thinking that the team will have a new, explosive offensive weapon at some point.

The Broncos "will have a new explosive player on offense... when (the news) breaks, just remember that Talib said that." https://t.co/9hnj1YuVZt — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) March 16, 2026

This is something, but it could also be absolutely nothing. Talib is a legend in Broncos Country, as he helped the team win the Super Bowl back in 2015, which was Peyton Manning's final year in the NFL. Talib was a part of the "No Fly Zone" defense, arguably the best defense of all time.

Talib might end up in the Hall of Fame one day, too, and he's clearly still rocking his old team. He really didn't mince words in this segment, either. In fact, his tone almost seems like he's guaranteeing that Denver is going to make some sort of big-time offensive move.

It would surely have to come via trade, but it might be too early to say who that player could be. The popular names that have circulated discussion in Broncos Country are AJ Brown and Jaylen Waddle, but both appear to be staying put at this time.

There could always be another player that the Broncos have their eyes on, and the one thing you have to give this front office credit for is keeping things close to the vest. Denver could be throwing people off their scent and might be trying to cook up a trade that no one would see coming.

However, there is also a solid chance that Talib is simply saying this to drum up some drama. Either way, the main idea here is that the Broncos do need a game-changing player on offense. Bo Nix simply needs more help and had to carry this team more times than not in 2025. Given how major an offseason this is for the team, it would feel like a failure if Denver didn't add a major player at some point.