Shocking report reveals Broncos insanely baffling 2026 free agency plan

The Denver Broncos are fresh off their best season in a decade, but all of that momentum has left their sails. Starting with quarterback Bo Nix fracturing his ankle at the end of regulation against the Bills, it has been all downhill in Denver. Free agency once felt like the saving grace for a disappointing end to a season, but it has become anything but.

Denver has been historically quiet to begin the free agency period, and questions are rising faster than they can answer them. The Broncos have added no free agents, and it feels as though all of the goodwill built up by George Paton from extending the likes of Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto has gone out the window. As for Sean Payton, fans are growing more and more confused about his vision for the offense.

Aside from smaller pieces such as Marcedes Lewis and Elijah Moore, the entire Broncos offense from 2025 is set to return for 2026. Fans were hoping for an upgrade at running back or to see the team finally get a legitimate game-breaking top wideout, but instead, they've added no one. A recent report from the team beat might explain why, and if it is true, it puts the organization into serious question.

The Denver Broncos reportedly had minimal money to spend on each free agency position

Two NFL sources who spoke w/Denver said the #Broncos had caps on what they were willing to spend in early FA ~$10 mil yearly at RB, ~$6 mil yearly at TE.



Broncos called on TE Chig Okonkwo, source said, but he signed for 3 yrs/$30 mil with Commanders.https://t.co/r0uuU12j1D — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) March 16, 2026

According to Lucas Evans of the Denver Post, the Broncos had a set average annual value cap on each position heading into free agency, and seemingly, it cost them. According to his report, the Broncos had limited themselves to just $6 million per year to spend on a tight end, while doing the same at running back with a cap of $10 million a year. Very simply, Denver handcuffed itself.

No one is saying the Broncos shouldn't have had a number in mind at each position, but now that the team has added no one to their roster, maybe they should have operated differently. If nothing else, their mindset should have shifted as the first wave of free agency progressed without signing anyone. Instead, Denver has been boxed out of the open market.

The Broncos now await a second wave of free agency as we sit five weeks out from the draft, and their avenues for improvement are dwindling. Not only have they not added one, but they have also lost a key defensive piece in John Franklin-Myers to the open market. The Broncos roster is worse today than it was last month, and there are no signs of reinforcements on the way.