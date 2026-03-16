Broncos captain will take unfortunate hit due to team’s slow free agency

The Denver Broncos have not done anything of note so far in free agency, being the only remaining team that hasn't signed an external free agent yet. The Broncos have been in fairly obvious need of offensive reinforcements, but they have not arrived yet. There is still time to work for the Broncos, but their lack of action so far doesn't entirely inspire confidence that the moves are coming.

It would be fair for the Broncos to assume and bank on the progression of their younger pieces, but they appear to be expecting a full step forward from several players. The Broncos can hope for a better season from Pat Bryant or better carries from RJ Harvey, but they still lack a true, legitimate, top offensive weapon. At this stage in the offseason, only a few remain available.

It's increasingly unlikely the Broncos add that top-level playmaker, and it could be a move that is costing executives and decision makers their jobs by this time next year. Denver just finished the first year of their title-contending window, but hasn't pushed itself further into contention yet. All of this has a chance to blow up in their faces and sets up one specific player for more lumps than needed.

Bo Nix could be the biggest loser of the Denver Broncos' free agency inactivity

The Broncos have not brought in a single offensive playmaker yet, and it could make for a rough 2026 campaign for their quarterback. Bo Nix's offensive heroics brought Denver to the doorstep of the Super Bowl, with many believing they would have made it if he had not broken his ankle. His play down the stretch, if nothing else, signaled that the Broncos needed to add offensive pieces around him.

The Broncos can still add, but the idea of adding a legitimate playmaker to this offense appears to be dead. Unless they find a way to swing a deal for AJ Brown or can get the New York Jets to listen on Garrett Wilson, Denver's top receiver for 2026 will be Courtland Sutton once again, with Evan Engram as the top tight end. If things break Denver's way, this could be a solid idea, but the odds are against that based on 2025.

Nix's offensive supporting cast seems poised to once again be limited, and it could cost the Broncos in the long run. If Denver can't get past their new benchmark for success from last year, it would show that not adding to their roster during this free agency window was a major mistake, and the team sold Nix short. As the roster currently stands, get ready for another year of Nix needing to carry his teammates on offense.