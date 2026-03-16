Broncos roster' given a mountain of praise despite inactive free agency

The Denver Broncos will be the last team in the NFL this offseason to sign an external free agent, and it still does not feel real. Denver did come within one game of the Super Bowl in 2025, and they could have truly won it all had Bo Nix not broken his ankle.

Given the urgency of where the Broncos are right now, going all-in this offseason would have been a wise idea, but Denver has taken a totally different approach here. While running it back is not a bad idea, it's a far cry from going all in.

But the interesting thing here is that you could argue both avenues are the right ones to take. At some point, Denver is going to add some external free agents, but even right now, this roster is still among the very best in the NFL.

Denver Broncos roster recently ranked no. 2 in the NFL

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report ranked the Broncos roster second in the entire NFL:



"This offseason, the Denver Broncos have been mostly quiet on the roster front. They've re-signed several players, including running back J.K. Dobbins, linebacker Alex Singleton and fullback Adam Prentice. Entering the second week of the new league year, the club hasn't brought in outside help from the free-agent market.



Last year, the Broncos fielded a stacked roster. They only lost defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, backup safety P.J. Locke and linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who played eight games in the previous campaign. So, the front office didn't need to make any major splashes. Second-year pro Sai'vion Jones could see more time on the field following Franklin-Myers' departure.



In 2025, quarterback Bo Nix showcased his clutch gene, leading the league with seven game-winning drives. Assuming he fully recovers from a broken ankle, look for him to make more strides behind arguably the NFL's best offensive line that features All-Pros Garet Bolles and Quinn Meinerz.



Meanwhile, Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper and Zach Allen will spearhead a defensive unit that registered a league-leading 68 sacks last season. All-Pros Patrick Surtain II and Talanoa Hufanga have meshed well as field generals in the secondary.



The Broncos' roster doesn't have flashy names at the offensive skill positions, but they have the best collection of talent on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Denver wins in the trenches."

Moton's assessment of the roster is brief but 100 percent correct. The Broncos really don't have flashy names on offense - J.K. Dobbins is the best, most reliable player on that side of the ball in terms of playmakers. However, this team is built the correct way, from the inside out, and this is how games in the NFL are won and lost.

Denver's collection of talent in the trenches is absolutely the best in the NFL. They have All-Pros all over the place and still have All-Pro talent in the secondary, not to mention the most clutch quarterback in the league.

The work that the Broncos have done with this roster truly began way back in 2021 when George Paton first arrived, as guys like Patrick Surtain II, Quinn Meinerz, and Jonathon Cooper were all a part of that great NFL Draft clas.

Building these elite rosters are not easy and do take years, and while the Broncos have disappointed in free agency, Broncos Country can't deny just how good the roster is right now. But on the other hand, that's what makes this offseason extra frustrating.

With how great the roster is, only being ranked behind the Los Angeles Rams, why not try to thrust it over the top? The Broncos may have to wait another 20 years before having this much roster talent with a stud quarterback on his rookie deal.

The Broncos current setup is one of the very best in all of professional sports, to be honest with you. Between the ownership, front office, coaching, and roster, there aren't many teams who are consistent in all phases like Denver is.

You would think that this team would have gotten a bit more aggressive this offseason, but there is still time, and there is still no denying just how great the Broncos roster is.