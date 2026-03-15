If the Broncos only make one free agent signing, it must be for this player

The Denver Broncos have bafflingly not signed an external free agent thus far, and it's beginning to become a bit concerning. Not only that, but good players like PJ Locke III, John Franklin-Myers, and Dre Greenlaw are no longer a part of the equation.

However, Denver seems slated to run it back on the offensive side of the ball, and given that the front office has not made a notable offensive signing yet, it's clear that this team is wanting to bank on improved coaching and player development to unleash this unit.

There is a ton of young talent, and to cap that all off, Davis Webb is now calling the plays. Denver can still supplement this side of the ball with some depth signings and in the 2026 NFL Draft, and that does appear to be their plan at the moment. If the Broncos were, for some reason, only to sign one external free agent this offseason, it should be none other than Cam Jordan.

If the Denver Broncos only make one signing, it should be for Cam Jordan

This might seem a bit odd, but with the way things are trending, the Broncos offense didn't get worse this offseason - it stayed the same. Defensively, this team is slated to take a step back now that Greenlaw and Franklin-Myers are not in the picture. Those two players are 'plus' players at key positions, so the Broncos have to ensure that a strength remains a strength.

This team plays elite defense, and it's who they are - it's the team's identity. For that reason, the team should look to bring in Jordan for a year. Jordan is a future Hall of Fame defensive end who began his career with Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints back in 2011.

The eight-time Pro Bowler has played in 243 regular-season games and has missed just two across his career. In fact, Jordan had another great season in 2025, finishing with 47 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and 15 quarterback hits. Given that the Broncos are in this all-in window, they can absolutely justify signing steady veterans like this for a season.

Sure, the Broncos could have a future long-term defensive end starter in Sai'vion Jones, but there is absolutely no guarantee there. Bringing Jordan into the mix keeps the pass-rush threat what it was when Franklin-Myers was on the team, and I would have to imagine that Jordan's experience could rub off in a big way on the rest of the defensive line.

Given that he was drafted by Payton, too, he might enjoy playing for his old coach for a season. The Broncos cannot afford to see the defense regress late in the season like it has in recent years. Signing someone like Jordan fits into this team's all-in window and would keep the defensive line as one of the best in the NFL.

While addressing the offensive side of the ball makes a ton of sense, shoring up the defensive line after a huge departure also makes a ton of sense.