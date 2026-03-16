Broncos awful free agency start might have created harsh reality for team

The Denver Broncos are set to run back their same roster from last year on the offensive side of the ball, and are running a net loss on the defensive side. The Broncos are yet to bring in an external free agent, but have brought back virtually every pending free agent remaining. Simply, the Broncos are running it back.

Denver will still be able to add players through the draft next month, but considering their position at 30th in the first round, odds are the Broncos don't land an immediate impact piece. With a lack of impact talent coming into Denver, it makes the moves made by their divisional rivals, specifically the Chargers, far more impactful than they initially should have been. The Broncos have not yet made the moves needed to ensure they win a second straight divisional title.

The Chargers opened free agency with a flurry of moves, while the Raiders did major work to their entire roster as they anticipate the arrival of Fernando Mendoza. The Chiefs have made additions and subtractions, but appear better than they did at the end of the season. The Broncos? Only re-signings and retentions, allowing the entire AFC West to pass them by.

The Denver Broncos will likely not be favored to win the AFC West

The Broncos have not yet added anyone to their roster through free agency, while everyone else in their division has. With their continued lack of additions to the roster, the Broncos are going to be an underdog within the division in 2026, and it is all due to the fact that they have been inactive for all of the offseason so far. The Broncos, with the proper additions, would have been atop the divisional outlook by the end of the summer.

The Broncos won their first divisional title in a decade last year, but the oddsmakers might view that as a one-and-done situation. Despite their brutal season last year, any Chiefs team under the trio of Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and Andy Reid will have decent odds to win the division. As for the Chargers, they have made several moves on both sides of the ball and figure to make the playoffs yet again next year.

With the brutal start to the offseason the Broncos have had, they might not even deserve to be favored to win the division next year, regardless of what they did last year. The vibes and momentum in Denver had never been higher heading into the AFC Championship game, but they have come crashing down since. At this point, who knows how good the Broncos will be next year?

Remaining atop the division year over year only gets harder, not easier, and with the Broncos lack of aggression, it will indeed be a lot harder to see a repeat in 2026.