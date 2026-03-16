The Denver Broncos are the last team that hasn't signed an external free agent in 2026, and at this point, it feels like the front office is messing with us. There will come a time when the team does bring in multiple free agents, but it's now turning into a bit of a joke among the fanbase.

Many are having fun with it, but the Broncos clearly do have a plan and believe in the guys they have and had in the locker room. For better or worse, the theme of 2026 is very much going to be to 'run it back,' and while improvements are likely coming, it feels like the front office has missed out on a ton of notable improvements during wave one.

Let's now dive into a few free agents the Broncos could target in wave two after a mind-boggling period of inaction during the first wave.

The Denver Broncos could still target some notable free agents during Wave 2

Xavier Woods, SAF

Cut by the Tennessee Titans this offseason, Xavier Woods has quietly started 121 games in his NFL career and did have two interceptions and 39 total tackles in 11 games for the Titans in 2025. He's also played for the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, an Carolina Panthers.

He has 15 career interceptions, 50 passes defended, and 660 tackles over his nine-year career. If the Broncos were wanting to bring in a fringe starter at the position to perhaps also push Brandon Jones, Woods would make a lot of sense.

Woods has been a steady player for almost a decade now and would be a slam-dunk signing by the front office.

David Njoku, TE

With the news that Dallas Goedert is back in the mix for the Philadelphia Eagles, the Broncos could turn their attention to David Njoku, a Pro Bowler who has spent his entire career with the Cleveland Browns. Also a nine-year veteran, Njoku has 118 regular season games of experience and is a player who offers blocking and receiving upside.

Even though Denver is paying both Evan Engram and Adam Trautman, they do have the money and the need to sign Njoku, who would be the best player in this room for Denver.

Jerome Baker, LB

Jerome Baker is an eight-year veteran who was in a rotational role for the Browns in 2025, racking up 1.5 sacks and 40 tackles. However, Jerome does have a ton of starting experience and has three total seasons with triple-digit tackles in his career.

He offers some pass-rushing upside and could be that depth linebacker player that Denver has been searching for. With Dre Greenlaw out of the picture, the Broncos do have a need for another linebacker in free agency and could even target a player in the 2026 NFL Draft.

In wave two of free agency, teams could look to target these types of players - fringe starters who aren't going to cost much but could bring some sneaky-good upside to the roster.