NFL Power Rankings: AFC West rankings after insane first week of free agency

The new NFL season is underway, and the power dynamics are already shifting within the league. Young teams that could be on the rise have made legitimate moves to try and continue, or begin, their ascent, while more veteran teams that have won are now seeing their windows close. The AFC West has seen both of these dynamics at play over the last week.

Three of the most interesting teams to follow this offseason are in the AFC West, and have all made considerable headlines for one reason or another. The division was not super competitive last season, but a legitimate case could be made for all four teams in the division being a playoff team next year. All four teams are in the midst of a fairly important offseason.

The Las Vegas Raiders signed the most prized offensive line free agent in some time, setting him up to protect likely first overall selection Fernando Mendoza. The Los Angeles Chargers have made several moves, while the Kansas City Chiefs have made major additions, like Kenneth Walker III, and major subtractions, like losing Jaylen Watson. Where do the Denver Broncos stand in the division heading into the second wave of free agency?

AFC West Power Rankings: Major changes after end of the regular season

4. Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have plummeted into the basement of the AFC West power rankings, and for good reason. The Chiefs lost two key pieces to their defensive front, but did not add anyone at that spot. They spent a ton of money on a running back while trading away one of the best corners in football, Trent McDuffie. Their receiver and tight end core are still questionable at best. 2026 may be a reset year for them while Patrick Mahomes recovers.

3. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are set to draft Mendoza at first overall next month, and signed the highest-paid free agent center, Tyler Linderbaum, in league history to protect him. They beefed up their linebacking group, and are seemingly going to keep Maxx Crosby after their deal with Baltimore fell through, and found a potential game-breaking wide receiver to pair with the Heisman Trophy winner in Jalen Nailor. They're one of the most improved teams in football.

2. Denver Broncos

The Broncos won the division, won a playoff game, and lost by three in the conference title game with Bo Nix on the sidelines, just for the team they lost to in the conference title game to get destroyed in the Super Bowl, raising thoughts that the Broncos might have won the AFC with Nix healthy. Even after all of that, the Broncos haven't signed a single external free agent, lost John Franklin-Myers, and are now second in these rankings. They seem to be focused on the draft.

1. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers got to work quickly in free agency, specifically tackling their offensive line. They brought in Tyler Biadasz, Cole Strange, and re-signed Trey Pipkins III up front, while also adding Charlie Kolar and Keaton Mitchell to their skill positions group. They have given Justin Herbert better protection and more weapons, which could be enough to put them over the top in the AFC West. Until the Broncos make a meaningful move, this is Los Angeles' spot.