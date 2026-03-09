The Denver Broncos’ offense was much improved last year in most ways, but it always felt as though they were missing a piece. Except for possibly their offensive explosion against the Dallas Cowboys, Denver’s offense never performed at the level many hoped it would. Their offense wasn’t the reason they were eliminated from the playoffs, but all recognize that it needs improvement.

None of the position groups were bad enough to need to be overhauled, but all except for the offensive line and quarterback felt like they were missing upper-end talent. Especially at wide receiver, it consistently felt like the Broncos were short a true top receiver. Courtland Sutton put together a consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season, but is now well past the wrong side of 30, and has lost a step.

The duo of Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant is promising at such a young age, but they are far off from being top options. With the New England Patriots moving on from Stefon Diggs, it creates the perfect chance for Denver to add one of the more dynamic receivers in the game. The Broncos cannot miss on this incredible opportunity, and need to land Diggs as quickly as possible.

The Denver Broncos can’t miss their chance to sign Diggs after Patriots departure

Arguably, no team in football would benefit more from adding a legitimate top receiver than the Broncos. Considering the season he just turned in last year on a conference champion, Diggs is still more than fit to be a top receiver. The Broncos are missing one badly, making the two an immediate and obvious match in free agency.

If the Broncos get the chance to add a player of his caliber, they need to do everything they can to get it done. Adding in that he was the top receiver on the team that stood between the Broncos and the Super Bowl, bringing in Diggs would absolutely make the Patriots regret their decision. Diggs would cost the Broncos nothing but money, while any improvement over him in New England will almost absolutely cost them draft picks.

When New England decided to move on from Diggs, they had to know that his landing in Denver, potentially as their true missing piece, was a possibility. With this incredible opportunity just falling in their lap, the duo of Sean Payton and George Paton has no choice but to pounce all over it. Diggs could be the receiver the Broncos have been missing the past two seasons in their pursuit of a fourth title season.