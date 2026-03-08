Potential Broncos-Patriots offseason scenario will give fans mixed feelings

The Denver Broncos have been linked to a recently released wide receiver from their AFC rival, and it would be an incredibly solid addition. The Broncos' offense was solid last year, but it remains in need of a legitimate playmaker in their group. If they were able to bring in the recently cut Stefon Diggs, it would be one of the biggest free-agent signings for Denver in the last decade.

The issue, however, is that it appears the Patriots have cut Diggs to bring in a significantly better piece. The Patriots have been tied as a potential trade partner for the Eagles with AJ Brown on the table, and this could be a perfect fit. Brown would have the chance to reunite with former head coach Mike Vrabel, and the Patriots would find a much better top receiver.

Rumors regarding Brown and the Patriots began to run wild on Friday, and it doesn't seem like any more of a perfect fit. Brown had his documented issues this past year with a troublesome Eagles offense, and was more than willing to air his issues. This likely wouldn't be the case in New England, let alone with his old favorite head coach.

The Patriots and Denver Broncos partaking in a weird receiver swap would confuse Broncos fans

With tunnel vision, adding Diggs would be a massive get for the Broncos, and could help propel them into a Super Bowl next year. On the other hand, the Patriots adding Brown could put them as the favorites to win another AFC title in 2026. With all of this being considered, Broncos fans must have mixed feelings about all of this.

First and foremost, for the Broncos, they can only control what they can control. Surely the Broncos and their fans wouldn't be happy if the Patriots pulled this off, but that is out of the control of anyone in Denver. Considering the Broncos likely wouldn't meet any insane asking price from the Eagles, it's fairly likely that the Patriots are willing to do so, especially after falling just short of a Lombardi Trophy.

For the Broncos, they can only control what is in their path. The Broncos are going to have the chance to bring in another 1,000-yard receiver, and that is independent of anything the Patriots do from here on out in their offseason. Denver can't pass up this chance and needs to do everything it can to surpass the Patriots in the AFC playoffs.

Would the Broncos 'leap' the Patriots in the AFC if Denver added Diggs and New England added Brown?