Broncos rumored to be interested in grand slam running back signing

The Denver Broncos know the running game has to be significantly better in the 2026 offseason, and they might be prepared to take a huge swing in NFL Free Agency.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Broncos might even be duking it out with their division rival Kansas City Chiefs, for one free agent running back, in particular. Maybe multiple.

The Broncos (and Chiefs) apparently have both shown interest in Jaguars free agent running back Travis Etienne, an explosive veteran option who could be the ideal pickup at the position for the team in NFL free agency.

Broncos have shown interest in possible Travis Etienne signing at running back

Kenneth Walker seems to be the market-setter as it stands, but Travis Etienne Jr. will be right there in the mix. Some teams I've talked to are setting the market's ceiling at around $12 million. That could go up if enough teams get involved.



I'm hearing Walker will consider the Giants and Commanders among his options, with the Titans as a possibility, too. Etienne has AFC West love via Denver and Kansas City. Both of those teams could check on Walker and others, too, depending on price ranges.



- Jeremy Fowler, ESPN

The running back position absolutely has to be a focus for the Broncos in free agency. The team is simply too close to winning a Super Bowl, and they've invested in all five of the starting positions up front on the offensive line with significant contracts. Heck, they've invested heavily in their top six guys there.

If you have that expensive of an offensive line, you've got to invest in the guys you have running behind it. Right now, the Broncos' running back group includes RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie, who are both returning from last year's roster. But JK Dobbins and Jaleel McLaughlin are set to become free agents, and Dobbins led the team in rushing last season despite only playing in 10 games.

Travis Etienne just ran for over 1,000 yards for the third time in his NFL career, and scored a career-high 13 touchdowns for the Jaguars in 2025. The only issue with Etienne, historically speaking, is the fact that he's only averaged over four yards per carry twice in his career: Last season and his rookie season.

There are always reasons why certain players get to free agency, but Etienne will deservedly get a really big contract from the Broncos or someone else. He's a fantastic three-down threat at the running back position, and isn't that exactly what the Broncos need?

The Broncos need a back that can shoulder the load, play all three downs, and give a boost to a running game that ranked just 19th in the NFL last season in attempts, and middle of the pack when it comes to yards and yards per carry.

Sean Payton knows that the run scheme has to be better, but so does the personnel at running back. The JK Dobbins injury never should have been a death sentence to the position down the stretch last season, but it really was. Etienne could potentially be the type of player to cure that issue.