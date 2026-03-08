Forgotten Syracuse star could be the Broncos' perfect free agency gamble

Approaching 2026 NFL free agency, the Denver Broncos need to do whatever it takes to fix their running game. The Broncos ranked 16th in the NFL in rushing yards last season and 15th in yards per attempt. They were 19th in the league in overall rushing attempts, and that figure declined in the back half of the season after JK Dobbins went down with a season-ending foot injury.

The upcoming free agent crop of running backs looks really solid on paper, at least a few names deep on the list. The top names available include former Jaguars first-round pick Travis Etienne and Seahawks Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker, as well as the Broncos' own starter Dobbins. But there is a definite drop-off when it comes to the quality of players at the position, and you quickly go from exciting top-end names to "beauty is in the eye of the beholder".

And there is one former Syracuse star running back whose surprise inclusion in free agency could be to the Broncos' advantage. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprisingly let young running back Sean Tucker hit free agency, and he might represent the perfect dart throw for the Broncos at the position.

Sean Tucker could be a smart addition for the Broncos in NFL Free Agency

Tucker was diagnosed with a heart condition, which caused him to go undrafted in the class of 2023. But as of the 2025 NFL season, he had eight total touchdowns (7 rushing, 1 receiving) on just 94 total touches.

Over the past two seasons, Tucker has a total of 11 touchdowns and averaged over 6 yards per carry in the 2024 season.

As limited as he's been in terms of carries and overall touches behind both Bucky Irving and Rachaad White, Tucker has found ways to maximize his opportunities, and at just 24 years old, he might be worth a flyer in free agency for the Broncos.

While at Syracuse, Tucker passed the late, great Denver Broncos legend running back Floyd Little in rushing yards, and has worn the number 44 in the NFL as an homage to the legendary Syracuse running backs who came before him.

The number 44 is retired in Denver for Little, who was known as "The Franchise", and Tucker potentially playing for the Broncos would be a cool way for his football story to come full-circle in many ways. He had met with Little before committing to play at Syracuse, and obviously did him proud with the way he ran the football as a member of the orange.

Now, he could potentially be a free agent steal for the Denver Broncos. If the Broncos can re-sign JK Dobbins, signing a player like Tucker could add a nice complement to the running back group and give the team some necessary depth and upside.