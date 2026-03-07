Broncos' nightmare is not completely over after Raiders' Maxx Crosby trade

The Denver Broncos have to be relieved to see not only Trent McDuffie traded out of the division, but now star pass rusher Maxx Crosby as well.

The Las Vegas Raiders have traded Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks, one in 2026 (14th overall) and one in 2027. The good news is obvious: Crosby is out of the AFC West. Even though the Broncos have had the Raiders' number over the past couple of years, Crosby had been a thorn in their side since he came into the league.

Crosby was 9-5 in his game against the Broncos, and had a ridiculous 16.5 sacks in those 14 games against Denver. That doesn't count all of the countless quarterback hits and pressures. If the good news is that he's gone, then what's the bad news? Well, the bad news is where the Raiders just sent him.

Raiders keep Maxx Crosby in the AFC and in the Broncos' way after trade with Ravens

The Ravens are not on the Broncos' 2026 schedule, but with the acquisition of Crosby, they'll almost certainly be back in the postseason. Not only are the Ravens getting Crosby, but they've already hired Jesse Minter as their new head coach this offseason.

Minter's defense has been one of the best in the NFL with the Chargers over the past couple of seasons, so the two joining forces in Baltimore is a scary thought.

And that Ravens defense did need revamping, but a player like Crosby coming off the edge is more than revamping. They paid the price of two first-round picks for a reason.

Crosby might be 28 going on 29 this season, but he should still be able to play at an elite level for the next 4-5 years, and the Ravens should be expected to be right in the thick of the AFC playoff race.

The Denver Broncos don't have to directly worry about them this season, at least not until the playoffs, but it's a huge "thanks for nothing" to the Raiders for keeping Crosby in the division. There were competitive offers out there from other teams, including a handful of NFC teams involved in the discussions like the Cowboys, Bears, and possibly the Eagles.

All of those teams would have been better landing spots for Crosby from Denver's perspective, but the Raiders weren't about to pass up on the chance at getting multiple first-round picks. That draft capital will help them, but Crosby will be much more of a help for the Ravens right away.

Broncos rivals are sending stars away left and right already this offseason. We'll see how the team responds to their division counterparts clearing the path.