Former disgruntled Broncos WR will now catch passes from Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders will head to the Cleveland Browns with the 144th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and a former Broncos WR could catch passes from him. It was shocking to see Sanders fall this far, as many Broncos fans watched him at Colorado at saw what he was able to do for that program.

Many mock drafts and even top experts had Sanders going easily in the first round, perhaps as high as the third overall pick to the New York Jets. It was a huge shock that he fell out of the first round, and he even ended up falling out of the first four rounds entirely.

At pick 144, the Browns mad the move and ended the slide, bringing him to Cleveland to compete with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel.

Well, a former Broncos WR may now catch passes from Shedeur Sanders in the NFL.

Former Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy could form top connection with Shedeur Sanders

When you think about it, Sanders might already be the best QB on the Browns roster right now and could be in line to earn the starting job for Cleveland in 2025. The Browns still may need to look to the 2026 NFL Draft to find a legitimate franchise QB, but Sanders might be good enough for some type of success in the NFL.

And to be fair, Jerry Jeudy did turn into a great target in Cleveland, as he had the best year of his career with the team back in 2024, catching 90 receptions for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns. That type of production is what the Denver Broncos were hoping for when they drafted him back in 2020, but it never happened.

We'll see if Jerry Jeudy can turn into a reliable target for Shedeur Sanders, who could very well earn the starting QB job for the Browns.