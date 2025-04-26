Broncos make mind-boggling selection, take Que Robinson in Round 4

The Denver Broncos took Alabama pass rusher Que Robinson with the 134th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, oddly passing up on a ton of weapons. This is just an odd pick if you ask me, especially when you look at how many offensive weapons were left on the board and how much of a need the Broncos still have on offense.

In Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Broncos drafted running back RJ Harvey from UCF, defensive end Sai'vion Jones, and wide receiver Pat Bryant. This fourth-round selection was their first of Day 3, and unless something changes, they will pick just one more time here in the NFL Draft.

In the first round, they took CB Jahdae Barron and added a shocking player to their secondary. And now here in Round 4, they take another pass rusher in Que Robinson.

The Broncos are not doing enough on the offense

Why are the Denver Broncos adding way more talent to the defensive side of the ball? Between free agency and the NFL Draft thus far, Denver has made huge strides to stack talent on defense, which is fine, but with the way the offensive personnel still looks, it is just an odd investment.

I would go as far as to say that as of now, this was the wrong pick for the Broncos. There were and are still a ton of talented running backs and wide receiver still on the board that may be long gone by the time the Broncos pick again.

It's clear that this team is way too comfortable with the offensive talent that they have right now, and they really should not be. The run game, WR room, and TE room all need more help, and the NFL Draft was the last realistic chance they had at adding such talent. Que Robinson is a developmental pass rusher and heads to the Broncos, a team that does not need one.