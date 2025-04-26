Broncos should be jealous of the Browns two running back picks in NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have made two stellar running back selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Broncos should be jealous. In Day 2 and Day 3 thus far, the Browns have truly remade their running back room in a big way, and frankly, the Broncos should be a bit jealous.

At the beginning of Day 2, the Browns took Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins, and here on Day 3, they double-dipped at the position and took Dylam Sampson from Tennessee. It's clear that Cleveland has moved on from Nick Chubb, as the fresh legs of Judkins and Sampson could give the Browns the best one-two punch at RB in the NFL in the future.

The Broncos need to make up some RB ground here

The Broncos did add a running back, taking RJ Harvey out of UCF, and I guess as I type these words, they could also use the 134th overall pick in the fourth round on another running back, but man, it would have been nice to capitalize on the RB class with two of the higher-rated prospects in Judkins and Sampson.

Right now, the Broncos have Harvey and Audric Estime as their top players in this room, and I would be shocked if the team did not add another running back within the next week or so. Without a strong run game, no team in the NFL is going to succeed, and that was the weakest part of the offense for Denver in the 2024 NFL Season.

Bo Nix and the offense itself will not make a notable leap without fielding an efficient rushing attack. Simply put, RJ Harvey is a good pick, but more help is needed, and it would have been nice if Denver would have doubled-up with Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson. We'll see what happens with the team's position in the coming hours.