Broncos should rescue Shedeur Sanders if he falls to the late rounds

Shedeur Sanders has not been drafted approaching Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Denver Broncos should consider picking him if he keeps falling. Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders was largely seen as a first-round pick, and before the NFL Draft cycle got too deep into the season, Sanders was consistently mocked within one of the first five picks.

Well, as Rounds 4-7 rapidly approach, Sanders has still not had his name called in what has been the most unexpected event of the entire draft. He's dominated the headlines, and things have really gotten insane as he fell out of Rounds 2 and 3.

If nothing else, Sanders is accurate from the pocket and can make throws on time; he does have NFL-caliber qualities, but sometimes takes too many sacks, and seems to have turned some teams off with his strong personality, and he has not hit it out of the park in certain meetings, either.

The Broncos should rescue Sanders if he continues to fall

If Shedeur Sanders continues to fall, the Denver Broncos should come calling and make the move. If nothing else, Sanders playing well for Denver in the offseason and in the pre-season could generate a ton of trade buzz, so the Broncos could flip their investment in Sanders into a bigger return.

Head coach Sean Payton also had this to say about the Shedeur Sanders situation recently:

"I think we all were surprised and yet the talent, holy cow. I think if you’re a team that needs a quarterback, and we kind of know at the start of the draft who those teams are. Again I saw him when he was in junior high, and then I saw him when he was in high school, and then I saw him when he was a sophomore in high school come practice on their way to Florida. So I’ve had the chance, I know [Colorado Head Coach] Deion [Sanders], I felt like I grew up watching him play. There’ll be a chip on his shoulder, and beware because this guy’s going to play in this league. I think it’s hard for any of us to explain what other people are looking for. We focus on what we’re looking for, and yes, I think it’s surprising.” - Sean Payton

I mean, it is pretty clear how Sean Payton feels about Shedeur Sanders, and heck, the Broncos could draft him as their QB2. With the amount of backup QBs that have had to play and start games, you truly can never have too many capable passers. It might be a controversial move, but the Broncos should make the move if Sanders continues to fall.