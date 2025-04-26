Denver Broncos could be plotting major trade given their NFL Draft picks

The Denver Broncos have used three of their five picks on defensive players in the 2025 NFL Draft. Do they have a major offensive trade brewing? Given how much help this offense needed coming into the NFL Draft, it is a bit surprising that the team has used three out of their five picks thus far on defensive players.

They have taken CB Jahdae Barron, DE Sai'vion Jones, OLB Que Robinson, RB RJ Harvey, and WR Pat Bryant with their five picks. This would strike you as a team who knows they have to load up on defense to fix a poor-performing unit.

Well, that is the opposite of what is true - and I just cannot help to think that the Broncos may have an offensive player trade brewing.

Do the Broncos have another idea to add to the offense?

Maybe I am one of those naive Broncos fans, but why isn't this team adding more on the offensive side of the ball? Am I silly to think that Denver should have come into the NFL Draft with a different idea? Now yes, the NFL Draft board falls a certain way, and certain players are not available in different scenarios.

Perhaps the Broncos did not think the board would fall the way it has, and maybe that's why we've seen more defensive players, but given how much more help the offense still needs, could the Broncos trade one of their future draft picks or their last remaining 2025 NFL Draft pick for a player? Could a Breece Hall trade be in the works?

Do they have a plan to trade for a wide receiver somehow? I would like to think so, as Bo Nix simply needs more talented players on that side of the ball if they want to take the next step into greatness.