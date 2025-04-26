Broncos largely not doing Bo Nix any favors with 2025 NFL Draft so far

The Denver Broncos have had five selections through the first four rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft and have taken three defensive players. What are the Denver Broncos trying to do here? Out of the five selections, two have been on the offensive side of the ball, and you could even argue that Denver overdrafted both of those selections in RJ Harvey and Pat Bryant.

In Round 1, they took Jahdae Barron in one of the more shocking moves of that round. With TreVeyon Henderson and Omarion Hampton still on the board, Denver took one of the players they had ranked quite highly on their board, but they really did not need a luxury pick at CB.

On Day 2, they took RJ Harvey, the explosive back from UCF. Pat Bryant also came into the mix; he's a big-bodied wide receiver from Illinois with sure hands. Well, their last two picks have been along the defensive line in Sai'vion Jones from LSU and Que Robinson from Alabama.

Why are the Broncos not doing more on offense for Bo Nix?

Perhaps the Denver Broncos are planning some sort of player trade for offense, as if you look at the team's draft so far, you would think that Denver had one of the worst defenses in the NFL in 2024. It's not been a great haul for the Broncos in my opinion, as they have passed up on a ton of offensive talent who could have helped this unit reach the next level.

Even before all of these defensive selections, the Broncos fielded a top-3 defense on paper. I guess we still have to trust the process here, as Sean Payton and George Paton have done a great job with this team, but I can't really see a good vision here with some of their draft picks so far.