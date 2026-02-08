Former Broncos' QB just offered a bold ceiling comparison for Bo Nix

Denver Broncos second-year quarterback Bo Nix is truly a special talent. The entire course of the franchise has been changed for the better ever since Nix arrived, as the team has gone 24-10 in the regular season since Nix was drafted back in 2024, and the best is yet to come.

If the 2025 season told us anything, it's that Nix's ceiling in the NFL could be a lot higher than even the most devoted Broncos fans thought. At this point, it's a clear-cut truth that Nix is a franchise quarterback in this league, but through two years, it's not quite obvious yet just how good the young passer can be.

There's reason to think that Nix's third year in the NFL in 2026 could be where he puts it all together, and, one way or another, shows the world how good he can be as a complete quarterback. Well, former Broncos quarterback Chris Simms recently talked about what he thinks Nix's ceiling is in the NFL, and the response is something every fan needs to hear.

Chris Simms thinks Bo Nix's ceiling as a QB in the NFL is Drew Brees

During an interview with Andrew Mason of Orange and Blue Today on Friday, Simms was asked what Nix's ceiling is, and his response will excite every Denver fan.



"It's Drew Brees-ish. That's really what it is. He's Drew, but maybe even a little bit better arm, and maybe even a little bit better athlete. And now if they can get some weapons there with him -- and I do think Davis Webb with Sean Payton will be a better formula than what they previously had -- I just think now they're going to be able to grow the offense and now add some pieces on that offensive side of the ball to where when he throws a 10-yard throw, somebody can break a tackle and break it for 40 or 50 (yards)."

Simms really did not mince words here, and it's a very bold, direct statement. Simms mentions that Nix's ceiling in the NFL is "Drew Brees-ish," and if that does come true, the Broncos could win multiple Super Bowls over the next half decade, but what kind of quarterback was Brees?

For starters, there were few, if any quarterbacks better at winning from the pocket than Brees. His ability to process a defense was unmatched, and he quickly turned into one of the premier pocket passers in the history of the league. Brees could create a bit with his legs, but it's nothing compared to what Nix can do.

Through two years in the league, not only has Nix shown that he can win from the pocket, but his ability off-schedule is becoming a legitimate, elite part of his game. We've seen his legs play a huge part in victories, especially against the New York Giants early in the regular season.

Nix has also been able to win from the pocket at a high level, especially down the stretch in 2025. The Broncos Week 11 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs was an example of this. Simms also goes on to talk about Denver adding more weapons, and he hits the nail on the head here.

The Broncos simply cannot go into 2026, the most important year of Nix's young career, with the current group of offensive playmakers. Simply put, Denver not only need new faces at running back, wide receiver, and tight end, but the front office has to find at least one game-changing weapon.

Someone like AJ Brown or Breece Hall would fit this category and make life a lot easier for Nix, and just because Nix has produced with a below-average group of weapons, doesn't mean the Broncos should not look to add and make his life a lot easier.

Overall, if Simms' comments about Nix's ceiling are even partially accurate, the Broncos are going to see a massive breakout season in 2026 and beyond from the quarterback.