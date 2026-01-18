Bo Nix just proved to the NFL world why he's elite in Broncos playoff victory

The Denver Broncos knew this game was not going to be easy, and that could not be more true. After getting out to a 10-point lead at halftime, the Broncos found themselves trailing the Buffalo Bills as time winded down in the fourth quarter.

For a second there, it felt like the game was over, but the Broncos held Buffalo to a field goal, and thanks to a go-ahead drive from Bo Nix, the Broncos got the lead back. and while the Bills did tie it at the end of regulation, that final scoring drive from Nix and the Broncos in the fourth quarter was a thing of beauty.

Nix hit Marvin Mims Jr on a perfectly thrown ball right in the front corner of the end zone, and while the Broncos did advance down the field largely due to penalties, Nix still made the right reads and set his team up to win. Bo Nix is now one win away from leading the Denver Broncos to the Super Bowl.

Bo Nix had to carry the load in the Divisional Round for the Denver Broncos

Throughout the entirety of this game, Bo Nix never, ever looked overwhelmed at any point, Sure, that interception to Deone Walker was a brutal one, but Nix responded, and he responded time and time again in this one. Heck, he led the team with just 29 rushing yards, so that only further proves how much he had to do in this one.

The entire week was filled with chatter from the national media about if Bo Nix was going to be good enough and if he could go blow-for-blow with Josh Allen. Well, not only did he do that, but he was the better quarterback.

Allen threw two interceptions and had a horrendous fumble to end the first half. With this performance, Bo Nix absolutely ascended to elite status in the NFL and is, objectively, a top-10 QB right now. There aren't many starting QBs in this league that could do what Bo Nix just did in the Divisional Round, period.