Broncos need to have a tough conversation on defense after playoff win

The Denver Broncos never, ever make it easy, and that was the case here in the Divisional Round. After getting out to a 10-point lead at halftime, it seemed like the wheels began to fall off on the defensive side of the ball.

The Broncos definitely pressured Allen when they needed to and got some hands on him, but overall, the unit was overwhelmed for most of the afternoon, and that's putting it lightly. We all knew Buffalo was going to try and run the ball a ton, and Vance Joseph absolutely knew that, too.

However, the run defense was simply horrendous in the Divisional Round, and while the win is fun, and while the Broncos are hosting the AFC Championship Game, the defense is something that has to be talked about.

Is the Denver Broncos defense nearly as good enough as we think?

The task isn't going to get any easier for the Denver Broncos, and while the Buffalo Bills run the ball better than any team in the NFL, the defense was not giving the offenses many chances. The Broncos struggled to get the Buffalo Bills behind the chains, and if not for a bunch of turnovers, Denver loses this one.

Now, yes, you might be wondering why I'm complaining about the defense after the game, but it's a worthy discussion to have - the Buffalo Bills scored a whopping 20 points in the second half, and they were doing whatever they wanted with Denver.

The bright side here is that there isn't a team or QB like Josh Allen left in the playoffs, so perhaps the unit will be able to play more stout in the next round, but the unit has also been relatively below-average for weeks now, so while we can enjoy the victory, talking about the weaknesses right now is something that has to be done.