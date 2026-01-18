Mind-blowing stat proves how much Bo Nix carried the Broncos in playoff win

It's really hard to overstate just how well Bo Nix played in the Divisional Round and how much he carried the Denver Broncos in this game. Once again, Denver could not get the run game going, despite the Bills having one of the worst run defenses in the NFL.

It's a serious problem, and it's honestly a bit of a miracle that Denver has made it this far. Ideally, JK Dobbins returns for the AFC title game and is able to spark the run game. With Bo Nix out for the rest of the postseason, perhaps the odds that Dobbins returns get better. Jarrett Stidham will now have to lead the way on offense at QB.

Well, Bo Nix's last game of the season was a true masterpiece, and while he did throw an interception, he seriously carried the load for Denver. When the run game isn't working, more falls on the shoulders of the quarterback. It's an unfortunate reality that the Broncos have to face, but the good thing here is that Nix has proven multiple times this year that he can, indeed carry the load, and this mind-blowing statistic proves just how much the second-year QB had to do.

Bo Nix had a hand in 85% of the Denver Broncos plays from scrimmage in the victory over Buffalo

First posted by Luca Evans on X/Twitter, Bo Nix was involved in 85% of the plays from scrimmage for the Denver Broncos:

Most unbelievable stat from this win: Bo Nix either dropped back or ran it on 85% of the #Broncos' plays from scrimmage.



This game was on his shoulders entirely. — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) January 18, 2026

Nix had 46 passing attempts and 12 carries. That comes out to 58 total times Nix was directly involved in the play, and the Denver Broncos had 68 total plays on offense. This was, by definition, the quarterback carrying the team to victory.

It's something that many in the NFL world look at with guys like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and others - the ability to 'carry' a team. Well, Allen wasn't able to do that in the Divisional Round, but Nix was. Looking ahead and finding some positivity, this could set the stage for something truly special in 2026.

The Denver Broncos front office will absolutely look to add more talent around Bo Nix on offense, as it's clear that more help is needed. Ideally, Nix isn't needing to carry the load like this, but the other side of it is that the Broncos do kind of have this in their back pocket - if things get a bit rough on offense, you can entrust the QB to lead the way.