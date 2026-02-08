Forgotten Georgia star might be exactly the risk the Broncos need

The Denver Broncos have some key roster needs that must be addressed in free agency this offseason, especially the linebacker position. Thankfully, the team is free of the Russell Wilson dead cap figure, which ended up being $85 million spread out over the 2024 and 2025 seasons. With Wilson's dead cap gone and the team clearly in a Super Bowl contention window, there is no better time to add talent than right now.

The Broncos' front office really has no choice this offseason but to make the correct roster moves. If they don't, Denver won't get back to the AFC Championship Game. Other key needs that stick out the most are at running back, wide receiver, and tight end. Yes, the team did address all of those needs last offseason, but the positions are unfortunately still in need of a major boost.

Well, the Broncos have not been afraid to make some risky moves in the Sean Payton era, and this forgotten Georgia star and current Philadelphia Eagles defender could be a gamble worth taking when free agency opens to fix the linebacker position.

Denver Broncos should gamble on Nakobe Dean to help out at LB

Nakobe Dean was taken in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. Across his first four years in the NFL, Dean has struggled to stay healthy. He's played a full 17 games just once and has missed a total of 21 games in his four years in the league.

Dean broke out in a big way in 2024, amassing one interception, four passes defended, three sacks, 128 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits.

However, Dean only managed to suit up for 10 games this year. On the Eagles' side of things, this team did just draft linebacker Jihaad Campbell in 2025, so Philadelphia may have already begun the process of saying goodbye to Dean.

According to data from PFF, Dean allowed a passer rating of 88.8 in coverage this year, which is a solid number for a player at his position. For reference, Alex Singleton allowed a 109.6 passer rating in coverage this year. The Broncos have been needing a solid coverage linebacker for years, and Dean is that player.

He's also just 25 years old, so the team would get some youth at the position as well. According to Spotrac, Dean's market value is a four-year deal worth about $31.6 million. That comes out to an average salary of $7.9 million per year, which is a good bit of change, but nothing over the top.

This is a player who can do a bit of everything at the position. He has youth on his side and is one of the better free agents at the position this offseason.

If the Broncos didn't want to pay up for someone like Devin Lloyd, for example, Dean is another option. Sure, it would be a risk given his injury history, but the Broncos have been among the healthiest teams in the NFL since Payton took over.

I understand why some fans might push back on this idea, but Denver simply needs more consistent production at the position.