These 4 free agents will cure the Broncos' biggest headaches on 2026 roster

The Denver Broncos could be hyper-aggressive this offseason in filling key roster needs, as this team has never been closer too the Super Bowl since winning it all back in 2015. Unfortunately, it's very likely that Denver is indeed playing for the Super Bowl LX title if Bo Nix didn't suffer a heartbreaking broken ankle in the Divisional Round.

But if you consider the big picture here, the Broncos are set up for another deep playoff run in 2026 and beyond. They nearly beat the New England Patriots with a backup quarterback and will now be free of Russell Wilson's dead cap charge.

Not only that, but the team's roster is no worse than top-5 in the league, and with a front office that has only gained momentum with roster building in recent years, 2026 could be special. With that in mind, the front office must consider signing these four players to cure some roster headaches.

The Broncos could cure a ton of headaches in 2026 with these four free agency signings

Devin Lloyd, ILB

We've recently talked about Devin Lloyd and his fit with the Broncos. Yet again, the linebacker position for Denver was the weak spot on the roster, and now is the time for a major investment. They signed Dre Greenlaw last offseason in a major move, but Greenlaw missed nine regular-season games and once again struggled to stay healthy.

Furthermore, with Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad both set to hit the free agency market, the front office could pursue the best free agent at this position on the market in 2026 and snag Devin Lloyd, who was a second-team All-Pro in 2025 with the Jacksonville Jaguars and displayed a much-improved coverage skillset.

Lloyd also offers upside as a rusher, as he amassed 10 QB hits in 2025, as well. He can do a bit of everything at the position and is an obvious fit for Denver.

Travis Etienne, RB

Sticking with players on the Jaguars, Travis Etienne could be another player the Broncos could sign to cure a major headache in the backfield.

Through the first 10 weeks of the 2025 regular season, the run game was anything but a headache, as JK Dobbins was on pace to finish with 1,312 yards and averaged a whopping 77.2 yards per game. However, a season-ending foot injury really threw a wrench into the backfield. Rookie R.J. Harvey was not a good running back down-to-down, and outside of explosive runs here and there, had a mostly below-average rookie season as a runner.

While Harvey could develop into an every-down back, he seems to thrive in more of a '1b' role where his receiving ability is showcased. This could pave the way for someone like Etienne, a productive runner who has three 1,000-yard seasons over the past four seasons.

In 2025, Etienne amassed 1,107 rushing yards and another 292 receiving yards. After missing his entire rookie season in 2021, Etienne has totaled 5,136 scrimmage yards in the four seasons since. He is an efficient, every-down back who could thrive in Sean Payton's offense, and his reliability and skill set could then pave the way for RJ Harvey's own skill set to be maximized.

Dallas Goedert, TE

After catching a career-high 11 touchdowns in 2025, Dallas Goedert is hitting the free agency market at the right time as he ages more into his 30s. He's clearly due for one more notable payday, and that could come from the Broncos.

The main issue with the TE room in Denver has been the absence of a complete, in-line tight end. This roster has needed a player who is not only a competent blocker, but who is also a 'plus' as a receiver. Evan Engram isn't known for his blocking but is an above-average receiver at the position, so in a way, Denver is halfway there.

Like the idea of signing Etienne to maximize Harvey, the Broncos could sign Dallas Goedert as a complete tight end, which would also allow Engram to thrive in his final year under contract.

The aerial view, here, though, is that the Broncos somehow missed out on drafting one of the many draftable tight ends in 2025, a historically deep TE class. There is a path forward for this team to have someone like Goedert as the starting tight end, Engram as a no. 2 option, and a rookie draft pick in that TE3 role. This hypothetical TE room could set Denver up for long-term success while also giving some present production.

George Pickens, WR

George Pickens, if he isn't tagged by the Dallas Cowboys, is going to command a very healthy free agency contract, likely a three or four-year deal worth over $30 million per season. Pickens had a breakout season in 2025, catching 93 passes for 1,429 yards and 9 touchdowns, all of which were career-high figures.

Still only set to turn 25 years old in March, Pickens' prime is just beginning, and he's a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver that the Broncos have been missing. Not only does Pickens possess the short-area quickness to separate on underneath routes, but his ability to track balls down the field is unmatched. Denver's WR room was not good enough in 2025, and it's been lacking a true No. 1 option for years now.

Signing someone like Pickens would not only give the Broncos a game-changing option, but it would also push guys like Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin down a slot in the rotation, which would maximize their individual abilities.

Sutton himself is a high-end No. 2 wide receiver, but he's been the top target in 2024 and 2025. Franklin took a huge leap in 2025 but is clearly not quite ready for the WR2 role.

Allowing the Broncos' other pass-catchers to slide into more efficient receiving options on offense would do wonders for the performance of the unit, and it would also allow Bo Nix to truly hit his stride in what is going to be a crucial 2026 season.