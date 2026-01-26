Broncos will officially be free from Russell Wilson once offseason begins

The Broncos' season did not end the way that they had hoped, but this group’s best days might still be ahead of them. The Broncos have their core locked down under long-term contracts, and only two starters are set to hit the open market in a few weeks. Typically, this would lead to teams being financially strapped heading into the spring, but not the Broncos.

The number one reason why the Broncos are not handicapped going into free agency might be the worst contract in the history of North American sports. The Broncos needed to take historic measures to get out of this contract, and faced unprecedented dead cap penalties. Their penalties for cutting bait with this contract are finally up after this season ends.

Basically, nothing from the Russell Wilson contract turned out to be a good thing for the Broncos, except for the fact that they had to move on from him. Releasing Wilson led to the Broncos drafting quarterback Bo Nix, who has cemented himself as the team’s franchise quarterback going forward. With Nix having three more years on his rookie deal with the Broncos, set to be free from the Wilson dead cap situation, the Broncos are in a prime position to be aggressive this spring.

The Broncos are officially free from Russell Wilson

The Broncos are going to have money to spend this spring, and it should bring fear to fans of other AFC teams. Denver’s defensive group is set and will largely be the same next year, which would give George Paton and Sean Payton a chance to spend significant money on the offense. Mike McGlinchey signed the major deal with the Broncos in free agency, but he has been their only major offensive free agent signing in the Sean Payton era, unless Evan Engram fits into that category.

Their stability on defense and solid grouping of draft selections this year would allow the Broncos to spend on offense while adding to their defense through the draft, which is something that the team tried to do to an extent last year. The Broncos do not have many skill players on large deals heading into next year, with Evan Engram and Courtland Sutton being the only skill players carrying significant cap numbers into next season.

Specifically, the Broncos could find themselves in the market for a receiver or a running back. Consider Engram’s cap hit in the sheer number of tight ends - Payton likes to work in and out. Let’s assume they don’t add a tight end. The Broncos seemed to have solid, complementary offensive pieces this year, but their lack of a true top playmaker reared its ugly head once again. With trying to find a way back to the conference title game and beyond, and could use their newfound financial flexibility as a means to get there.