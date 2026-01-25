Mike McGlinchey sets the record straight after Broncos' brutal loss

The Denver Broncos just could not make enough plays in this one, as they fell to the New England Patriots in the AFC title game, and their quest to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2015 will have to wait another season. The Broncos got out to a 7-0 lead and did have a chance to go up 10-0, but that did not happen.

The New England Patriots largely got embarrassed on offense by the Denver defense, but the Pats also made enough plays to win. If not for a puzzling fourth down decision in the first half, and a Jarrett Stidham turnover, we are probably talking about a different result.

And while there is dirt on everyone's hands, Stidham himself really didn't have a great game. He looked jittered, nervous, and was not able to adequately move the ball when the weather impacted the game. However, right tackle Mike McGlinchey spoke up to the media after the loss.

Mike McGlinchey sounds off about the Denver Broncos loss in the AFC title game

Here is what McGlinchey said to the media after the game:



As a team, we didn't get this done. If anyone is going to try to put it on Stiddy, that's bull****.

McGlinchey has been a strong locker room presence ever since he arrived in Denver back in 2023. He's also greatly improved as a pass blocker during his time with the Broncos. There is some truth in what McGlinchey says here, too.

There were many things that players did or did not do that impacted the result, but the QB is the one who comes under fire the most, and that's just how it goes in the NFL. At the end of the day, though, the Broncos likely win this game with Bo Nix under center, and that's what makes this loss so tough to stomach.

Overall, Mike McGlinchey defended his teammate, and that was the right thing to do.