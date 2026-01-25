Broncos loss in AFC title game shows just how talentless the offense is

The Denver Broncos lost to the New England Patriots in the AFC title game, putting an end to an otherwise exceptional season. The Broncos lost Bo Nix to a broken ankle in the Divisional Round, and you really have to wonder if the result of the title game goes in the other direction with a healthy Nix.

It probably does, and that's what makes this so frustrating, as Nix was able to will Denver to victory time and time again, and during the miraculous comebacks, many of the weaknesses on offense were covered up by the QB himself.

However, in the AFC title game, the Broncos lack of overall talent on the offensive side of the ball was noticeable. Not only did the offensive line have a poor outing, but the run game was once again nonexistent, and the pass-catchers really did not do Jarrett Stidham many favors.

The Denver Broncos once again dealt with below-average play from the weapons on offense

This was a theme all season, and especially when JK Dobbins went down. The Broncos did actually field a competent run game while Dobbins was healthy as he was on pace for over 1,300 yards on the ground, which would have been one of the better seasons in Broncos history.

But when Dobbins went down, it really felt like the lack of overall talent on offense was magnified. Both Courtland Sutton and Lil'Jordan Humphrey not only had big drops in the AFC title game, but they also had big drops in the Divisional Round.

Sutton seems to get into these modes here and there, where he'll make an insane catch but proceed to drop a very catchable pass. The Broncos just did not and do not have a game-changing type of weapon on that side of the ball, and did not have a consistent run game without JK Dobbins.

In the offseason, the Denver Broncos front office must get more serious at all three play-making positions on offense, as the unit just isn't good and was a reason why the Broncos lost in the AFC title game.