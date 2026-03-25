ESPN has Broncos solving long-standing issue in recent mock draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is just a few weeks away, and even though the Denver Broncos do not currently have a first-round selection, they can still expect to be active. Denver still holds their own second-round selection, which is slated to be 62nd overall. The Broncos can find good value in the second round, and considering their second-rounder is the only pick they have in the first three rounds, they need to nail the selection.

Luckily for general manager George Paton, his success in the second round has been fairly consistent. All of Paton's second-rounders since coming to Denver have been hits: RJ Harvey scored twelve times last year, Marvin Mims and Nik Bonitto have won varying levels of All-Pro honors, and Javonte Williams was solid in Denver before injury, and is now the lead back for the Cowboys in Dallas.

Also working well for Paton is that the Broncos roster is fairly deep and free of any major holes. You could have argued that the combination of their inability to create separation down the field and lack of a top wide receiver was an issue, but that was resolved with the trade for Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins. Denver's major concerns right now probably rest in where they want to have insurance and better backups, or where they might already be planning for the future.

ESPN's latest mock draft has the Denver Broncos selecting Missouri ILB Josiah Trotter

Heading into the draft this year, Paton can keep an eye towards 2027 and beyond, and he could do so in a major way for defensive coordinator Vance Joseph based on this latest mock draft from ESPN. Field Yates has the Broncos taking Josiah Trotter from Missouri, one of the best inside linebackers in all of college football.

Trotter is an aggressive, hard-nosed player who could find ways onto the field almost immediately with the Broncos. The Broncos can always use players like that, especially as their defensive identity has become that of a hard-hitting group that gets after offensive players. Trotter could fit into that group immediately and find snaps on both the defensive side of the ball and on the special teams unit.

The Broncos have their starting linebackers set for 2026, but the group has been missing youth, speed, and aggression for some time. It's clear the Broncos see this, too, considering the Dre Greenlaw experiment, but that obviously did not work for a few reasons. Replacing him with a younger, cheaper, and potentially better version of a similar skillset makes all the sense in the world.

It's also important to consider just how old the Broncos' starting linebackers are for next year. Justin Strnad will be 30 when the regular season begins, and Alex Singleton will turn 33 towards the back end of the season. The Broncos are going to need new starters up the middle incredibly soon, so giving a rookie a year to learn Joseph's defense could work great for everyone.

Lastly, the Broncos need to make sure that their roster is layered. Teams fall apart quickly when players age out but there isn't anyone behind them to step in and take over - just look at the 2025 Chiefs. Trotter could be an immediate answer for the Broncos, and would make for a great draft selection.