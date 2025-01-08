The Denver Broncos have set themselves up to have a very fun and productive 2025 offseason, and here is a key to-do list for the franchise. The work really is just beginning, and it's a beautiful thing. The 2024 Denver Broncos are that much sweeter considering just how many people were very low on this team.

Predictions were frequent of the Broncos winning three or four games, and Bo Nix got compared to every bust-QB under the sun. While the team does have to sustain success for the long-term now, it's not hard to see just how they can.

They have a few huge items on their to-do list for the coming offseason. Let's dive into it here.

Early offseason to-do list for the Denver Broncos in 2025

Get contracts done for remaining key players (Bonitto, Allen, ?)

The Denver Broncos have gotten a lot of contracts done recently for players like Garett Bolles, Quinn Meinerz, Jonathon Cooper, and Patrick Surtain II. While they did give themselves a great start ahead of the offseason, they should still look to get some more extensions done with at least two notable players in Zach Allen, whose contract goes through 2025, and for Nik Bonitto, who is now eligible for an extension.

The team's two best pass rushers this year should remain in Denver for another several years. Other players like Wil Lutz, Courtland Sutton, and even Brandon Jones could also argue that they are very deserving of new deals. The Broncos have had no issues taking care of their own players, so I do not anticipate that this will change in the offseason. Keeping the foundation together is very important.

Find upgrades at all three playmaking positions on offense

This is probably the biggest item on the to-do list for the Denver Broncos. The team was able to mess around and win 10 games without a RB1, TE1, or WR1. It was actually quite insane to witness. For some perspective, for a large part of the season, Bo Nix's second-best wide receiver was seventh-round rookie Devaughn Vele.

The Broncos can search for these upgrades in free agency, via trade, and in the NFL Draft, so there are endless scenarios of how the team can improve their personnel on offense. We could type out another 2,000 words of the methods they can take, but it's clear that finding more weapons for their QB is going to be a huge priority in the 2025 NFL Offseason.

Search for a notable ILB upgrade

The Denver Broncos have elite players along their defensive front and in the secondary, but one area that they have been kind of average for a while now is at ILB. It would be awesome if the Broncos could come away with a stud ILB in the offseason. Ernest Jones IV is a very good ILB who could hit the free agency market.

Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell could be the top ILB in the coming NFL Draft, so the Broncos could look there as well. Heck, could Denver swing a trade for someone? Perhaps. I would be interested to see if the shaky San Francisco 49ers would be willing to part with Fred Warner for the right price.

Anyway, however they decide to do it, I believe this is the one position where the Broncos are missing some notable production. It could be the final piece of a truly elite defense.