Bo Nix's passing numbers since Week 4 will make your jaw drop

The Denver Broncos started off the 2024 NFL Season with an 0-2 record, but since the start of Week 4, Bo Nix and the Broncos have been a very good football team. The team has played 14 games since Week 4, and they went 9-5 in those games after a shaky 1-2 start.

The team found themselves in an 0-2 hole following two ugly losses against the Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The funny thing here is that all of the Broncos, Steelers, and Seahawks finished with a 10-7 record, and the drama that comes between the Broncos and these two other teams seems to have gravitated toward those clubs.

The Broncos' rookie QB was insanely efficient

Anyway. Nix was held without a touchdown pass until Week 4, which is why we picked this week. It seems like Nix and the Broncos really began to put something notable together on offense in that Week 3 win over Tampa. After getting through the monsoon against the New York Jets in Week 4, the team truly broke out in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Well, since Week 4, this is what Bo Nix was able to do:



305/454

67.2% completion

3,175 yards

29 touchdowns

8 interceptions

101.2 passer rating

323 rushing yards

2 rushing touchdowns

1 receiving touchdown

In those 14 games, Bo Nix was one of the most efficient QBs in the NFL and was responsible for 32 touchdowns. If you take his last 14 games over a full 17-game season, this is the type of production that a rookie QB brought to the table:



3,855 yards

35 touchdowns

10 interceptions

392 rushing yards

2 rushing touchdowns

The production is nothing short of outstanding, and this is a rookie QB who was able to put up these numbers not having a true WR1, RB1, or TE1 to utilize. The Broncos have truly been playing with house money in 2024, so it'll be very exciting to see who they bring in to make life easier for Bo Nix for 2025.

It's time for a ton of people to admit just how wrong they were about Nix. And this isn't some unsustainable pace that the rookie QB has been on. If you've watched the games, you've seen just how clutch and efficient he's been, so it's actually kind of annoying when people would try to compare this rookie season to Mac Jones' back in 2021.

Anyway, Bo Nix has taken the league by storm and was an insanely efficient QB for about 14 weeks of the 2024 NFL Season.