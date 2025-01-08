Bo Nix has a viable case to win the NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Where does he rank among all playoff quarterbacks? Nix is third in the entire AFC with 29 touchdown passes, ahead of playoff QBs like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, CJ Stroud, and Russell Wilson.

Nix has had an insane rookie season, and it's been one of the most prolific in NFL history. He helped carry the Broncos to a 10-7 season and a playoff berth, snapping an eight-year drought. Nix and the Broncos are just playing with house money, so this team probably won't make a deep playoff run, but they aren't just a throwaway team in the postseason.

Let's power-rank all 14 playoff QBs. Where does Bo Nix fall?

NFL Power Rankings: Where does Bo Nix fall in playoff quarterback rankings?

14. Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Russell Wilson is easily the worst QB in the postseason right now, and it seems as if Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos are being proven right. The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost four games in a row since starting out 10-3. They can't hang with the big boys and have a one-dimensional offense with Wilson under center.

Wow, that almost sounds like Russell Wilson from last year! The Steelers probably can't just turn to Justin Fields, but they do not have a good QB under center. This is honestly getting embarrassing for Pittsburgh.

13. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

CJ Stroud's year two regression is one I did not see coming. He's just not been good this year, and that's that. The Houston Texans' offensive line has been awful, and they again might get their rear ends kicked by an opposing defensive line. Houston is likely going one-and-done in the postseason with this OL and a QB who is struggling.

12. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Someone will have to tell me the fascination with Jalen Hurts. He has never been a prolific passer and constantly has some of the best offensive personnel around him. Hurts is now five years into his NFL career. He's never thrown for 4,000 yards in a season. He's also never thrown for more than 23 touchdown passes, and his 68.7% completion percentage this year is the highest of his career.

We are talking about a below-average QB constantly being elevated by the weapons around him, period.

10. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix finished the regular season with 29 touchdown passes and a 93.3 passer rating. He was electric over the last few games, and did play very well in those final two losses by the Denver Broncos. Nix has played in some high-stakes games before, so this won't be new to him. The Broncos won't make a deep playoff run, but this is not a team you want to write-off if you ask me.

Bo Nix is no. 10 in our playoff QB power rankings.

11. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels is probably your Offensive Rookie of the Year. He was insanely efficient this year and has led the Washington Commanders to a 12-5 record and a playoff spot. The Commanders could play spoiler and upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the Bucs are more battle-tested, so they should win that game.

8. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield is a true gunslinger at this point. He is just not afraid to throw the ball down the field and throw interceptions. For the second year in a row with Mayfield under center, the Bucs capture the NFC South and a playoff spot. This is a fun team that isn't quite a Super Bowl contender.

7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert threw just three interceptions this year and had the most efficient year of his career. The Los Angeles Chargers are playing with house money a bit in 2024 and probably won't make a deep playoff run, but Herbert and the Chargers are absolutely better than CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans. Herbert is no. 7 in our playoff QB power rankings.

6. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings

Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings did not play well in Week 18 and are now the fifth seed in the NFC, but that does not erase just how good Darnold has been this year. The Vikes will have a tough Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Rams, so I would not be surprised if the Vikes went one-and-done in the postseason.

5. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Having another down year by Patrick Mahomes' standards, he comes in at no. 5 in our playoff QB power rankings. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are the likely favorite to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. Now yes, the Chiefs have won some fluky games this year, but they are a different animal when the playoffs roll around.

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Having a very good but not an MVP season, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills host the Denver Broncos in the Wild Card. The Bills do not match up great with Denver, but I do believe Josh Allen will eventually overwhelm the Broncos. Allen is the second-best dual-threat QB in the NFL right now and already one of the best of all-time.

Allen is no. 4 in our playoff QB power rankings.

3. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is again in the postseason, and the Los Angeles Rams are clearly not a team you want to sleep on in the playoffs. Stafford and the Rams probably take care of business against the Minnesota Vikings and will make things very interesting in the postseason. Stafford and the Rams won it all in 2021 and can absolutely get back to the Super Bowl in 2021.

2. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff is playing the best football of his career and has helped the Detroit Lions earn the no. 1 seed in the NFC. The conference goes through Detroit, and the Lions earning this bye week does give them the chance to get some injured players back in time for the Divisional Round.

Goff might receive some MVP votes this year, but him not being a flashy QB with his legs might actually hurt his chances at winning the MVP one day. He is a veteran QB and knows how to operate in the playoffs.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Objectively the best QB in the NFL this year, Lamar Jackson enters the postseason as the best quarterback remaining as well. Jackson has thrown 41 touchdown passes this year against four interceptions.

And somehow, I feel like this insane season through the air has flown under the radar for Jackson, which is wild. He has eclipsed production in both of his MVP seasons, which is just other-worldly. Jackson and the Ravens seek to get over the hump and make the Super Bowl this year. Could this be the year for Lamar Jackson?