Denver Broncos are still somehow disrespected in latest NFL power rankings

The Denver Broncos close out the regular season with 10 wins and a playoff berth, but they are still somehow being disrespected. One of the oddest things to happen this year was seeing many people who were lower on Bo Nix during the NFL Draft process want to double-down on that despite Nix's success and the team's success.

A ton of people thought the Broncos would only win four or five games this year and be among the worst teams in the NFL. Well, they had their fifth win of the season after their eighth game. Many of us who are closer to the team saw the potential, and they rode it all the way into the NFL playoffs, making it to the postseason for the first time since 2015.

They're doing it again...

They finished with 10 wins, earned the seventh seed in the AFC, and saw Bo Nix have one of the most prolific rookie QB seasons in NFL history. Nix was responsible for 34 touchdowns, including 29 through the air.

Well, Bleacher Report ranked the Denver Broncos 12th in their latest NFL power rankings, which is not only a bit low, but also had a blurb that is just downright disrespectful:

"I'll give Sean Payton credit. I didn't expect Denver to be a playoff-caliber team with a rookie quarterback this season. However, both Denver and Bo Nix far exceeded my expectations. Nix certainly looks like a future franchise quarterback, but I would have said the same thing about Mac Jones during his rookie campaign, and he's probably on the verge of joining his third team. There's no telling exactly what the future holds for Nix. Right now, he's a big part of a very good Broncos team" Kristopher Knox

You can just see the back-handed compliments in this blurb. It's astounding that this is still happening with the Denver Broncos. The notable chunk in here is when Kristopher Knox says "There's no telling exactly what the future holds for Nix."

Are we serious? Even before that, Knox compared Bo Nix to Mac Jones, who just wasn't nearly as good in his rookie season back in 2021. The Mac Jones comparison has come up, and it's usually from people who have no clue what they are talking about. Nix is already a much better passer, athlete, and simply a better QB. Nix is borderline elite with his legs already and has a much stronger and more accurate arm than Jones ever did.

It's just insane that after 17 starts; one full season in the NFL, people are still trying to poke holes in what Bo Nix has been able to do. Regardless, anyone who has objectively watched Bo Nix this year can see the potential with the QB. The Denver Broncos are about to explode in the coming offseason and will add a ton of talent to their roster. Nix and the offense were playing with house money in 2024, so we could see this offense take a massive leap in year two of the Bo Nix era.

The disrespect continues with Bo Nix.