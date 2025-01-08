Broncos already know who they play if team beats Bills in Wild Card Round

The Denver Broncos can absolutely beat the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round. If they do, they already know their Divisional Round foe. The Broncos being the seventh seed actually makes their playoff path clearer. Now yes, the Broncos aren't going to win the Super Bowl this year, but this group doesn't know better, so I guess anything can happen...

Being that they come into the postseason as the last and final seed, they are guaranteed to travel to Arrowhead to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round if they were to beat the Buffalo Bills.

Broncos' next playoff opponent is a familiar foe...

The last time the Denver Broncos were in Arrowhead, they were lining up for a game-winning field goal. The Broncos had outplayed the Chiefs up to that point, and it was not at all a stretch to say that Bo Nix outplayed Patrick Mahomes in his house. We all know how that game ended, but the main thing that we took away from the game was just how stout the Broncos played.

They held their own in one of the more hostile environments in all of sports. And if Denver got past Buffalo, a team that might be due for an ugly loss, they would have another date with KC. The two teams split their matchups this year, and Denver has actually won two of the last three games versus KC. Now yes, in Week 18, the Chiefs were resting their starters, but a win is a win regardless of who is out there.

And if you think about it; are the Buffalo Bills due for a bad loss? I mean, all that has been talked about with Buffalo this year is just how good they've been and how Josh Allen could be the MVP of the league. When is the last time they truly had a bad loss? Buffalo has done this many times over the last few years - they'll have an unexpected, uncharacteristic, ugly loss.

Shoot, could that come in the Wild Card Round? The Broncos matchup well with the Bills, so I do not think this is a slam-dunk victory for Buffalo. They still have to show up and play 60 minutes of football. And if the Broncos are able to squeak this game out, they would travel to Arrowhead for the second time this year and again try to outplay the Chiefs in their house.