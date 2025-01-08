The Denver Broncos now embark on their first postseason trip since 2015. Where are they ranked in NFL power rankings? With a huge win in Week 18, the Broncos clinch a playoff spot and rise in the latest NFL power rankings.

I will be eager to see where people would rank the Broncos after this coming offseason works it way through. Denver is going to load up on both sides of the ball and now have a wide-open window to capitalize on Bo Nix's rookie contract.

Broncos Power Rankings Round-up: Where do experts rank Denver now?

Pro Football Talk, 10

"They’ll give anyone they face in the playoffs fits." Mike Florio

Pro Football Talk ranks the Broncos the highest of any in this list and puts them at no. 10. The Broncos' Week 18 victory over the Chiefs was impressive, regardless if the Chiefs had mainly backup players in. They scored 38 points and kept the Chiefs from scoring.

It gives them a ton of momentum going into the playoffs.

CBS Sports, 12

"Sean Payton has done an amazing job getting this team into the playoffs with a rookie quarterback. The defense will have to carry them if they are to make a surprise playoff run. " Pete Prisco

Pete Prisco hits the nail on the head - the Broncos would need their defense to stand on their heads to make a deep playoff run. The offense has definitely found their footing in recent weeks, but they just do not have the offensive firepower to takeover games in the postseason.

Sports Illustrated, 14

"While we’ll wait and see how the Chiefs sitting on their hands against the Broncos helps them in the long run, I am almost certain that a fun, high-scoring behind whipping of a division rival (no matter its circumstances) bodes well for Denver in the playoffs. Buffalo is a tough place to play, but this team is in full wild-card mode and I’m ready to buy in. " Conor Orr

I do believe 14 is a few slots too low for the Denver Broncos; there are absolutely not 13 better teams in the NFL than the Broncos, and Denver is far from the 'worst' playoff team. I would personally take them over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Green Bay Packers.

Sports Illustrated ranks them at no. 14 in their NFL power rankings ahead of the playoffs.

Bleacher Report, 12

"Before anyone gets carried away, yes, the Denver Broncos making the playoffs in Bo Nix's rookie season was quite the accomplishment. But the game that got the team in there was—yeah. It could be a much different story had the Broncos been facing the actual Chiefs instead of the preseason iteration.



However, teams play whoever is put in front of them, and Denver took care of business in emphatic fashion to win 10 games and claim the AFC's final postseason spot." Gary Davenport

Bleacher Report ranks the Denver Broncos at no. 12 in their NFL power rankings ahead of the postseason.

Overall, the Broncos definitely did themselves some favors in the NFL power rankings world ahead of the playoffs. They did break inside the top-10 a few weeks ago when they were 9-5. Power rankings are subjective, but the Broncos have left their mark this year.