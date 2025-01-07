The Denver Broncos will now embark on their first playoff game since 2015. Let's hand out some regular season awards before the postseason begins. Beyond this fun activity, the Broncos may actually have multiple players and coaches at least be finalists for the real NFL awards. It's hard to imagine players and coaches like Sean Payton, Vance Joseph, Bo Nix, Patrick Surtain II, Nik Bonitto, and Zach Allen not being named as finalists.

You just never know. We'll take a similar approach with these awards and roll out our own regular season player awards for the 2024 Denver Broncos.

Handing out regular season player awards for the 2024 Denver Broncos

Offensive Player of the Year - Bo Nix, QB

It's hard to not give the Offensive Player of the Year award to Bo Nix, the stud rookie QB who threw the fifth-most touchdowns in the NFL this year with 29. He had more TD passes than Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Jayden Daniels, Jordan Love, Justin Herbert, and many other notable QBs.

He finished 18th in passer rating and 19th in QBR as a rookie, which are great numbers. Nix seemed to be a quick study after those first two games of his career, as he's turned into the Denver Broncos' Offensive Player of the Year.

Defensive Player of the Year - Patrick Surtain II, CB

Patrick Surtain II has been the best defensive player in the NFL this year and may actually win the Defensive Player of the Year in 2024. The main issue is that people are too obsessed with stats, and that's why this award has gone to the top pass-rusher in the NFL over the last few years, People are obsessed with sacks, tackles for loss, and QB hits.

PS2 proved that he was the best defensive player in the NFL this year. He constantly locked-up the oppositions' top wide receivers, and he sustained it throughout the entire 2024 season. Surtain now gets to experience the playoffs for the first time of his NFL career, and don't look now, but he's in the very early stages of putting together a Hall of Fame resume.

MVP - Sean Payton, Head Coach

When you think about it, no person or player has been more valuable to the Denver Broncos this year than Sean Payton, who has assembled this coaching staff and helped draft these new and exciting players. Payton has his hands all over this franchise in just two years on the job, and he's helped bring the Denver Broncos back into relevancy.

Payton helped lead the Broncos to their first playoff spot since 2015, snapping the second-longest streak in the NFL. Denver will now try to play spoiler in the first round of the NFL playoffs. They already beat the Buffalo Bills at their house in 2023. Can they do it again in 2024?